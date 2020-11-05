Over 15,800 voters voted via an absentee ballot during the 2020 Presidential Election, according to unofficial results reported by the Athens County Board of Elections Tuesday night.
This increase is in large part due to COVID-19, as individuals sought to limit their exposure to the virus. Of Athens County’s nearly 39,350 registered voters, just under 64 percent (25,100 individuals) turned out to vote.
However, despite receiving nearly 9,000 more absentee ballots than in the 2018 gubernatorial race, where 6,905 absentee ballots had been requested by the Monday before the election, and more were expected to be cast that day. That compares to 4,152 in 2014, marking a 66 percent increase in absentee ballots from 2014 to 2018.
From 2018 to 2020 marks an increase of over 263 percent.
Athens County swung blue, as many analysts expected, casting ballots in favor of Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump. In 2016, just over 55 percent of voters cast ballots for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate — in 2020, over 56 percent of Athens County voters cast ballots for Biden.
Athens County voters expressed a variety of views as they left the polls Tuesday. The Messenger spoke with a few voters in Chauncey and Glouster during the noon hour.
Natasha Neal, a voter at the Chauncey polling location, said she felt voting was more important this year than ever.
“I just think that our country needs change, but not the kind of change Biden is representing,” she said. “I voted for Trump.”
In Glouster, the polling location was at the Trimble High School.
Jason McDonald, a Glouster voter, said he believed it was important for everyone to vote.
“Exercise your constitutional right and get who you want representing you,” he said, noting that he particularly was interested in protecting his second amendment right to bear arms.
Stephen Richards, also a Glouster voter, said he was voting for change.
“I voted straight Democrat,” he said. “We need a change, we need the Republicans out of there. It’s time.”
Some races may still change, as provisional ballot numbers have not been released to the media, and mail-in ballots may still be arriving at the Elections Office. The official count results are scheduled for Nov. 24, 2020.
