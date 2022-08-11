ACAMF Performance Schedule Aug 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This year’s Athens Community Arts and Music Festival also features performances by a diverse group of musical artists. The schedule of times and performers is as follows:* Noon — Another Language Altogether* 12:30 — Laughing Chimes* 1p.m. — Arts West ( Selections from the musical, Fun Home)* 1:30 — Laura Nadeau* 1:45 — Brad Swiniarski* 2pm — Ohio Valley Summer Theater (Selections from various musicals)* 2:30 — Adam Remnant* 3pm — Alicja Pop* 4p.m.-Lincoln & Heather* 5p.m. — Darren Hacquard & Band* 6p.m. — Hill Spirits* 7p.m. — The D-Rays* 8p.m. — DANA* 9p.m. — Ernie Johnson From Detroit Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arts Music Festival Schedule Music Show Community Selection Performer Athens × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 2022 Athens County Fair schedule Hampton plans to make Alexander the best school district in Southeast Ohio Nelsonville-York eyes another title with veteran leadership 2022 Athens County Fair features new activities and events Couple sues county engineer, commissioners to stop road work Trending Recipes
