In order to help ensure the health and safety of the people served and its employees, the Board of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities voted last week to begin offering a COVID-19 vaccine incentive for all employees (including those who work for the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center and are assigned to Beacon School) along with a mandatory testing program.
“People with developmental disabilities are at a higher risk of severe illness and death due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Kevin Davis, ACBDD Superintendent. “It is our responsibility to do as much as we can to protect those we serve.”
Once an employee provides proof of a completed vaccination, the employee will receive a stipend of $500. This is for any current employee who has already been vaccinated and/or for any current employee who gets vaccinated.
In addition, staff will be required to participate in regular COVID-19 testing to help ensure they are COVID free. Details of testing schedules are still being worked out and will be available next week.
The agency’s current vaccination rate amongst staff is approximately 53%. The incentive program is designed to help increase the agency’s vaccination rate to help protect both individuals served and employees, as the data clearly shows people with the vaccination do much better in regards to serious illness/death than those without.
The mandatory testing will also help protect both individuals served and employees from unintentionally passing the virus along to someone else.
The Board does value and recognize individual choice regarding the vaccine – but it also recognizes the critical need to ensure the health and safety of those served. Individuals with developmental disabilities are at a higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Therefore, it is important to note that in lieu of a vaccine mandate, this new incentive and mandatory testing program is being enacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.