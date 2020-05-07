The ATCO Legacy Fund, which is sponsored by the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD), is prioritizing COVID-19-related expenses for its third funding cycle. Eligible applicants must be entities that deliver services to individuals with intellectual / developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Athens County.
“It is important that our agency and independent providers have what they need to keep individuals with developmental disabilities safe and healthy,” said Kevin Davis, ACBDD’s Superintendent. “Given the threat COVID-19 poses to those we serve, we knew it was important to make this available to our provider network now.”
The next official cycle for the fund was initially scheduled for the fall. But on Davis’ recommendation, the ACBDD board approved adjusting the schedule to provide the funding opportunity much sooner and to prioritize COVID-19-related expenses. Previous funding cycles prioritized integration and inclusion efforts.
Up to $20,000 can be used for any expenditure related to COVID-19, “so long as such expenditure will promote the health or safety of individuals with I/DD or staff of the provider,” states the RFP, which can be found on the Athens County Foundation’s website. The Athens County Foundation is facilitating the proposal review process. The Foundation will convene a committee to review all proposals. The committee will then present selection recommendations to the ACBDD’s Superintendent.
Examples of eligible expenses could be (but not limited to) household supplies, personal protective equipment, or other fixed costs. Proposals are due by Wednesday, May 13, 5 p.m.
