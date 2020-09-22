The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities recently introduced Katie Conner as its newest board member. She was sworn in earlier this month by Magistrate Jonathan Perrin on behalf of Judge Robert Stewart, at the Athens County Courthouse.
“It is critically important that an individual who receives our services be able to have a voice in its oversight,” said Dr. Kevin Davis, the ACBDD’s Superintendent. “No matter how hard we try, we cannot replicate first-hand experience. Katie is a strong advocate and incredibly aware of the challenges faced by individuals with developmental disabilities in Athens County. We look forward to working with her and experiencing what she brings to the ACBDD.”
The ACBDD is overseen by a seven-member board. Five board members are appointed by the Athens County Commissioners. Two board members are appointed by the Athens County Probate Judge. Of the seven members, at least three must either be an individual served by the agency or be a family member of an individual served.
Identifying an individual who receives services to become a board member has been a priority for Dr. Davis. The process included forming a committee that recruited candidates who were then interviewed and vetted to determine interest and availability.
As a leader in integration and inclusion, it was important for the ACBDD to once again have adequate representation on its board.
“I am honored to serve on the Board and look forward to speaking up for others with disabilities like me,”
Conner said.
