The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities is offering a free virtual training for helping professionals in the county on Tuesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The training, on building resiliency as a helping professional, will be led by Sarah Buffie, a nationally recognized trauma-informed care educator.
Helping professionals are those who support other people, like teachers, social workers, counselors, case workers, first responders, nurses, doctors, etc. Buffie works with a variety of people to expand their understanding of trauma and systemic oppression, and what they can do about it.
“Participants will grow in their understanding of nourishing their own resilience,” Buffie said of the May 4 training. “Together we will engage in activities that integrate the mind and the body. The experiential nature of the morning will invite introspection as well as connection with others as a way to foster nourishment and well-being.”
This training was made possible by a grant from the 317 Board and the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation.
“Because this is funded by a community grant, we wanted to open it up to other helping professionals in the community,” Kevin Davis, ACBDD’s superintendent, said. “These are universal concepts. Given the year we have all had, we hope it proves useful and beneficial for all.”
The training will take place via Zoom. Any helping professional in the county can email asmedley@athenscbdd.org to obtain the link.
