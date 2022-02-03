Superintendent Dr. Kevin Davis at the Athens County Board of Development Disabilities received an award for his years of work from disability rights organization, The Arc.
The Arc of Excellence Award, given to Davis at the ACBDD January board meeting, was meant to represent his service to the community during the pandemic as well as his life-long commitment to helping the disabled community.
“The mark of a great person is not so much what they’ve accomplished for themselves but what they accomplish for other people," said Joshua Cook, Regional Director of Southeast Ohio for The Arc of Ohio. “It’s been a rough couple of years due to the pandemic. No one could see this coming. But what we have seen is certain leaders who have stepped up in amazing ways and we are appreciative of that.”
Cook went on to praise Davis' creativity and passion, saying they were on full display even before COVID-19 hit.
Staff of the Arc work with and for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities, their families and communities to achieve positive change with the use of advocacy.
For the past six years, Davis has served as the superintendent of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities. He brings to this role over 30 years of experience working in this field, having started out on the front-lines as a Direct Support Professional.
“This award really belongs to the board members and to the staff,” said Davis. “Nobody can do this alone. This is the best group of people that I’ve ever worked with in my professional career. From top to bottom, all of our staff are amazing, caring, and supportive of people with developmental disabilities. I couldn’t be more proud to work with all of you. To the board members, even more so. You volunteer your time to be here. We couldn’t do what we do without you authorizing us to do it and supporting us. We appreciate it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.