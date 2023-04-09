The City of Athens is offering a matching grant to make businesses more accessible to people with disabilities.
Up to $15,000 is available per project. The grant is administered in part by the Athens City Commission on Disabilities to help businesses become Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant. Interested businesses are encouraged to apply by June 30, but the deadline is rolling for as long as funds are available.
“As our Commission conducts accessibility audits in Athens, we know there are businesses that could use this grant to become compliant and to make their businesses accessible,” said Davey McNelly, commission chairperson.
Annah Korpi, Commission member and project manager adds, “We are thrilled for what this grant affords both for businesses and for the spaces that will become more easily available and open for those who live with disabilities. Examples of how these grants could be used include adding a ramp, making a restroom accessible, adding an automatic door opener, or improving accessible parking.”
The direct URL to the application is https://forms.gle/k58QxGDeZXkByvfz8. In addition, the form is available by visiting ci.athens.oh.us and clicking on the Boards and Commissions link under the Government tab to locate the application. The application is also available at City Hall, in the Mayor’s Office, if a paper copy is desired.
“The City would like to partner with businesses to improve access in our community. We encourage business owners to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Mayor Steve Patterson.
