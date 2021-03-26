ATHENS – Journalists who document stories dominating the world’s news will present their work at this year’s Schuneman Symposium on Photojournalism and New Media at Ohio University on March 30-31.
This year’s symposium will be virtual, and will feature stories about America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan and Iraq, the “war on drugs” in the Philippines, last summer’s protests in front of the White House and COVID-19.
Speakers will include:
• Freelance photojournalist Victor J. Blue, who received his master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University and has completed assignments from 10 countries while earning seven Pictures of the Year International awards.
• Craig Whitlock, national security reporter for The Washington Post, who has reported from more than 60 countries. He is the author of “The Afghanistan Papers,” which will be published as a book in the fall.
• Freelance photojournalist Basilio Sepe, whose clients include five international news organizations and whose work is featured in the National Geographic documentary “The Nightcrawlers.”
• Freelance photojournalist Timothy Myers ACS, who has reported from four continents and whose work was honored with a Walkley Excellence in Journalism Award. The Walkleys honor the best in Australian journalism.
• Freelance filmmaker Marcus Harun, a veteran of 10 newsrooms who has served as a breaking news script writer for most of the MSNBC network’s anchors. Harun’s day job is producing for MSNBC.
• Freelance photojournalist Peter Turnley, whose work has been featured on Newsweek’s cover 40 times. He has worked in more than 90 countries, produced international exhibitions of his work and published eight books.
The symposium also includes screenings of two films. “The Nightcrawlers” is about Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs” that is estimated to have taken 20,000 lives. “Essential Journalists” is about how journalists adapted to cover COVID-19.
This 12th symposium is made possible through a gift from Ohio University alumni R. Smith and Patricia Schuneman. It is presented by the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism and the School of Visual Communication.
All programs will be presented via Zoom. Pre-registration is free, available and encouraged. To register and learn more about the speakers, go to https://www.ohio.edu/scripps-college/journalism/special-programs/schuneman-symposium/schuneman-symposium-2021.
