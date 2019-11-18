LOGAN — Two teenagers were released from the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster this past Friday following their arraignments in Hocking County Common Pleas Court.
Attorneys for the two teens came to a mutual agreement with Hocking County Prosecutor Benjamin Fickel prior to the arraignments for the boys to be released to their families on a $100,000 recognizance bond.
They are ordered not to have any contact with one another; they must wear an ankle monitor; and must submit to a mental health evaluation. They will attend school at home through an online program.
Jordan Buckley and Jaden Churchheus appeared in court Friday after being indicted by the Hocking County Grand Jury on Nov. 8 for the alleged death of Chillicothe resident and photographer Victoria A. Schafer on Sept. 2 at Old Man’s Cave.
The teens face charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.
Churchheus appeared with his defense attorney Ryan Shepler, and pleaded innocent to all charges. Shepler told the court this is the first time his client had ever been in trouble. Churchheus was released to the custody of his grandmother.
Buckley appeared with his defense attorney Robert Toy, and also pleaded innocent to all of the charges. He was released to his mother. Toy also noted that his client has never been in trouble.
Common Pleas Court Judge John Wallace reiterated to both defendants that if they did not follow all of the bond stipulations they would be returned to the Detention Center.
“When I say no contact, I mean no contact,” Judge Wallace told the two teens, referring to an order that forbids them from communicating with other minors besides those in their families. “No emails, no calls, no text, no Twitter, no anything. Do you understand that?”
Prior to Friday’s arraignments, several items were filed on Nov. 13 in the court including a judgment entry decorum order in which counsel was ordered not to make any public statements regarding the matter unless the same was made on court record.
Counsel was also ordered not to provide any statements or information to any source that may influence pretrial publicity in the matter.
Moments prior to the first arraignment on Friday, Shepler filed a motion for funds to retain an expert witness. The defense attorney requested the Court provide $2,000 for the purpose of hiring an expert witness to aid in the defense’s preparation for trial.
In the memorandum in support of Shepler’s request, it states that his client (Churchheus) was at the Hocking Hills State Park with the co-defendant Buckley; Miranda Spencer, an adult; and a 15-year-old female. While at the park, and several hundred feet off of the marked trail, the four of them allegedly came upon a 74-pound, six-foot long log near a cliff. The log, under unknown circumstances tumbled over the edge of the cliff killing Schafer.
All four were interviewed by law enforcement where two of the teens claimed that Buckley kicked the log off the cliff; the other two claimed that Churchheus kicked the log off the cliff. However, all four of them reportedly agreed that only one of them, and not both of them, kicked the log off the cliff. All four of them similarly told officials that none of them were aware that people were below.
Due to the above explanation, Shepler is asking for $2,000 to hire the expert witness to testify.
Pretrials for the accused are set for Dec. 18 and 19, with jury trials to begin next January and February.
* * * Debra Tobin is the editor of The Logan Daily News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.