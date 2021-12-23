CHAUNCEY — The monthly food distribution at the Athens City School District Food Pantry was a success with enough food distributed to feed 230 households.
As with their November distribution, the pantry adds a little something special to help families make the holiday season special. A ham or frozen chickens were donated to each car that came through the distribution. The 100 hams available were donated by the Athens Catholic Community Food Pantry and 150 frozen chickens were available once the hams had been given out.
According to pantry organizer and Board of Education member Kim Goldsberry, the shelves aren’t nearly as bare as they were last month but are still significantly empty. The Southeast Ohio Foodbank donated a large amount of supplies to replenish the schools pantry shelves after their large Thanksgiving distribution which fed nearly 700 people.
“It’s just another example of the community working together,” said Goldsberry.
This month, small bags of feminine care products were given to each household that expressed a need. Other hygiene products including soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and shampoo were given away as well.
After the previous month’s large numbers, the shock had died down but was still well above the average. Goldsberry stated that in the average month about 50-60 households are served. The difference has been attributed to an increase in need on top of the meat included in the distribution.
“I think that there’s definitely more need. Our food costs are higher right now,” said Goldsberry. “The need is just there.”
Multiple households expressed more mouths to feed this time of year making it more difficult to make ends meet.
With the line beginning to back up early, the volunteers began serving people at 1:45 p.m. — over two hours before the scheduled start time — and continued until 5:30 p.m.
Goldsberry said people were in the holiday spirit with children dressed up and excited for the season. In particular, one little girl in antlers spotted Goldsberry in matching antlers and excitedly waved from five cars away.
“The spirits were high, people in general were very happy and grateful” she said.
Items the food pantry currently needs include pasta, pasta sauce, canned meat, cereal and peanut butter. The pantry is also collecting family-sized toothpaste tubes and with every donation, Athens Dental Depot will match it with toothpaste and brushes. Last year, this drive was able to provide those products to families through the entire year. Food and monetary donations can be taken to any of the district schools or the central office in Chauncey. To donate toothpaste for the drive, drop them off in the big red can outside the main doors of the Athens Dental Depot on Columbus Road.
