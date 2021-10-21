The Athens City School District and OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital announced today a $500,000 charitable donation from O’Bleness Hospital to the J. Warren McClure Athens Education Foundation to establish the OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Scholarship, in support of students who are interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.
LeeAnn Helber, president of O’Bleness Hospital, expressed her excitement at the opportunity to support local students.
“Healthcare professionals are not only in-demand, but the field includes a wide range of specialties requiring different skills and levels of education. Careers in healthcare provide opportunities for growth and professional development, but some students may need additional support to pursue education in the field” said Helber. “It is exciting to be able to help students in our region enter this field, inspire them to continue learning, and to enhance care in our community.”
The J. Warren McClure Foundation is a charitable organization whose mission is to grant college scholarships to graduating Athens High School seniors in order to provide educational opportunities within the Athens community. The foundation will have oversight of the scholarships and will select the award winners annually, as well as determine the award amounts.
Scholarships will be awarded based on academic performance, financial need, information gathered through personal interviews and the applicant’s intended field of healthcare study.
“We are honored by the gift from O’Bleness Hospital,” said Alex Couladis, McClure Foundation president. “We feel that the scholarship criteria will allow for a broad range of students to benefit.”
In any given year, 40% or more of graduating seniors at Athens High School would be eligible for the highest levels of Federal Financial Aid, however those dollars often do not cover the full costs of post-secondary training or degrees.
“Scholarships make a real difference in the lives of hardworking students. They can help lessen the financial strain of school and help students concentrate on the most important thing: learning,” said Tom Gibbs, Athens City School District superintendent. “For many students in Athens, a scholarship is the difference between pursuing higher education or not. With the OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Scholarship, we have one more important tool to help our students pursue their dreams.”
O'Bleness' previous president Mark Seckinger, who announced his retirement earlier this year, worked hands-on to develop the scholarship.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Mark Seckinger for making this donation come to fruition,” said Helber. “Anyone who knows Mark knows he’s a longtime champion of this community and we’re pleased to honor him by fulfilling one of his goals as president.”
