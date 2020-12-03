Several activists joined the Athens County Commissioners meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 1 to discuss developments concerning the CCU Coal Mine located on the northern edge of Athens County, bordering on Perry.
In the past few months, CCU Coal and Construction received all necessary permits in order to start work on creating a mining operation off Johnson Run Road. The matter has been discussed by the Commissioners and local activists since at least 2016, with concerns raised about how the coal trucks may impact the roads and how the mining discharge may affect the Sunday Creek watershed.
CCU Coal received buffer zone waivers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the EPA, which Groff said allows the company to conduct mining operations “much closer” than she would have liked to Johnson Run creek and Sunday Creek’s west branch. However, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was convinced that the habitat of Johnson Run is not just warm water with warm water species, but also is a cold-water habitat for cold water species.
Five ponds will be built for the operation, but only one pond will be discharging any fluids. That pond will be closest to where Johnson Run Creek and the west branch of Sunday Creek meet, right at Oakdale Road.
The area is a flood plain, which has been a major concern for environmental activists. If the ponds are going to flood, the engineer stated that the flooding is the worst where the two waterways meet, Groff explained, noting that the waterways meet at Oakdale Road, which will also be taking additional truck traffic.
“There just seems to be so many physical impossibilities to this mine,” she said. “My hope is that CCU just walks away from it and says it is not economically feasible.”
Another “physical impossibility” is the floodplain itself — within 60 or so feet underground is the water table, which will cause obstruction of coal mining. Groff noted that she is not sure the company will be able to mine no matter what permissions are given. She also noted that a test hole drilled recently on a nearby property found water only three feet below the ground.
Groff noted that the roadways will be taking much more weight, which can cause additional wear and create the need for maintenance. Oakdale Road has a concrete slab bridge with an 18-ton limit as well, which is not in the best of shape. Groff asked if there is any agreement between the county and the mining company concerning what is needed for the roadways.
“If it has an 18-ton limit, I’m sure the engineer would want to have this evaluated, should this mine even start,” Groff said.
County Engineer Jeff Maiden noted that there was an agreement with the previous owners of the mining operation, Westmoreland Coal Company, which filed bankruptcy. He said that the load rating on the bridge may cause issues, and may require a road closure. Oakdale is a main connecting road in the area and would cause many traffic routing issues.
Most of the truck route for removing the coal from the mine will be in Perry County, but the mining operation is in Athens County. Because of this, Groff asked the Commissioners to notify the Perry County Commissioners of the mining operation and possible impact on the neighboring county’s roadways.
Commissioner President Lenny Eliason agreed that the mine would likely cause a great deal of environmental harm. He said that the biggest hope currently is that the test holes are flooded and dissuades the company from pursuing the operation.
Groff asked the commissioners to send letters to residents of the area informing them that if there was to be blasting done in the area by CCU Coal, the homeowners are entitled to a free blasting survey from the company to ensure there will not be damage to the resident’s property.
CCU Coal is tasked with wetland reclamation once the company has finished mining the area. Groff said that no matter how much effort is given, the wetlands will be permanently impacted.
“There will not be anything of this valley left when they are finished,” Groff said, also pointing out a few houses and barns that will be in the path of possible additional flooding due to the mining.
She also raised concerns about logging of the property before mining operations start, noting that removal of trees causes additional flooding due to the lack of growth stopping the water’s movement downhill. How that may play out was only briefly discussed.
