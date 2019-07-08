Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, July 9 newspaper on Page A1.
An Athens County grand jury issued a 32-count indictment Monday against 74-year-old Richard “Dick” Adams of Hawks Road, Athens, on pornography-related charges involving minors.
Adams was indicted on one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 31 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. The charges had initially been filed in Athens County Municipal Court and reported in The Messenger last week.
“These charges are the result of the findings from just one electronic item belonging to Adams,” said County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “Additional items are in the process of being analyzed and investigation is continuing, which could result in additional charges.”
Electronic equipment was seized during a search of Adams’ residence last Tuesday, according to Sheriff Rodney Smith.
Adams is currently scheduled to be arraigned by Judge George McCarthy on July 17.
The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and Athens County Children Services, based on information received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
“Anyone that would like to reach out to the Athens County prosecutor’s Victim Assistance Office may do so by calling 740-592-3208 and asking to speak with Becky Filar,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn declined to comment when asked if he has reason to believe there are local victims involved.
The Messenger previously reported that Adams has past convictions for sex crimes against minors, the most recent being a 2005 conviction for rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition. He was paroled from prison in 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.