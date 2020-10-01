Athens County Commissioner candidates Charlie Adkins, a Democrat incumbent, and Bill Hayes, an Independent challenger, met virtually in an Athens County League of Women Voters forum held Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The two candidates were asked a series of questions submitted from the community and chosen by a League board. Questions ranged from funding priorities to top goals for improving the county’s quality of life, and the answers from Hayes and Adkins were just as varied.
The two’s approaches to the debate could not be more different — Adkins, having been a commissioner for eight years, mainly drew on his experience and projects completed or in the works from his time in office. Hayes spoke about the changes he would enact, his educational background and his experience as a fiduciary.
Adkins, an Athens High School graduate, spoke about his duties as the chair of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail Commission. He noted that although he doesn’t have a college degree, he learned from “the school of hard knocks,” noting his past as a farm-hand in Athens County. He noted in particular his efforts to save the county money by changing how the jail charged the county. Now, instead of charging a flat fee no matter how many beds the county was using, the jail charges per bed filled each day. Adkins said this has saved the county over $1.5 million during the past few years.
Hayes has a Bachelors of Science in Zoology Pre-Med with honors from Ohio University, and did some graduate-level work on molecular and cellular biology. His job experience is varied, from working as a fiduciary, to driving semi-trucks, to working as a special project director.
Both candidates faced the same questions, and took turns answering first. One question asked the two candidates to discuss their funding priorities for the county, including if additional funding resources became available, where the candidates would like to see the funding go.
“Safety,” Adkins answered. “Keeping the residents of this county safe. We all know we’ve got a drug issue, and when there’s a drug issue, you’ve got theft ... So safety is probably my biggest concern with trying to support jobs and continue helping the businesses that we’ve got in this county.”
“We need to strengthen our help particularly to the (township) trustees, to work with them to identify grant opportunities and pursuing federal money,” Hayes said. “My funding priorities are basically job creation.”
He noted his belief that increasing job opportunities in the area would help with theft and crime within the county.
As for capital projects, Adkins would support capital projects regarding sewer expansion in the county. He noted specifically the wide swathes of land available for development on Route 50 between Coolville and Athens, and Athens and Albany.
“Big companies or businesses will not come in without a sewer system,” Adkins said. “Route 33 between Nelsonville and The Plains — there’s no sewer. There’s property up there that could be developed and we could put businesses in, but businesses will not come in without proper sewage.”
Hayes answered that question by noting that maintenance, while not glamorous, can help the county keep infrastructure spending in the county down. Road maintenance, he said, such as cleaning ditches, would be a cheaper alternative to replacing roadways.
“Bridges — one area that we really need to look hard at,” he said, noting federal assistance would be needed to help fund those projects. “One of the main issues we do need to address...is the control of runoff water on all of our roads.”
Also discussed was the proposed 0.25 percent sales tax increase that would benefit the 9-1-1 department. The five-year tax increase will be voted upon in the Nov. 3 election, a second attempt for this measure.
Commissioner Adkins has been vocal about his support for increase.
Athens County 911 has increased its dispatching services over the years, and officials have said it needs more revenue to handle this and to pay for needed infrastructure projects.
If passed, the tax will raise the Athens County sales tax to 1.5 percent, the maximum allowed in Ohio.
“The bottom line in this is without this we are not going to be able to continue the upgrades and keep the system where it is,” Adkins told The Messenger in late July 2020. “We have one of the best 9-1-1 systems in the country, and to keep that, this is where we’re at.”
Hayes noted that the 9-1-1 system is in need of additional funding, but was hesitant to endorse the tax increase. He called for a closer look at the county’s expenditures to help prevent future tax increases.
The two were also questioned about whether the county should be financially supporting efforts to benefit the local economy, specifically the Baileys Trail System, which has been an on-going funding topic for the incumbent commissioners.
Both acknowledged the Trail System’s potential to draw more eco-tourism dollars to the county, but Hayes was more willing to spend county dollars on the project than Adkins.
Hayes has volunteered for trail maintenance and building on the developing trail system, and said the potential for economic growth is there if the county helps residents and entrepreneurs meet the business needs for the industry. He also mentioned that he has fears the county will end up maintaining the trail system, which is mainly within the Wayne National Forest.
So far, the Commissioners have approved $35,000 for the trail system, matching what the city of Athens has spent on the Baileys. Adkins noted that he is in favor of the trails, but that a park district would allow for more out-of-county dollars to be available.
“I think it can grow, I had the numbers run with Visitor’s Bureau and the Economic Development Council, and the numbers I got back was numbers that are going to be slow coming, I believe according to the information I received,” he said. “ I think tourism is a big issue, I think we’ve got a beautiful area, I think we need to continue and I think that it has been well taken care of over the last few years with the Windy 9 and other tourism that has come into the county.”
When asked what sustainability measures the county should take a lead on, Hayes noted specifically the timber industry in Athens County, which he said could be approached more sustainably. He called for a rebuilding of the region’s native hardwoods, which he also called an investment into the future, as hardwoods are priced to sell higher than other woods.
“As far as environmental sustainability goes, once again eco-tourism is a key feature there, but also we need to look at farming. We have people in this county that are looking at forest as forest farms,” Hayes said. “We need to look at what we’re doing with timber in this county and approach it with a more sustainable harvesting method that can help us not only get the badly needed money for the people who own the land, but also help restore the native hardwoods and displace some of the invasive species in this county. In the long run...it will turn this place into an incredibly valuable asset.”
He also noted he was against injection wells.
Adkins spoke to the fracking waste injection wells that exist in Athens County, noting specifically that the Ginsburg Well has recently been “cleaned up,” but that there is no record of where the waste has been moved and what was in the waste.
“Injection wells...I think are harmful to our county,” he said. “There are so many injection wells getting dumped in our county that we have no idea — well, we do have an idea — there’s millions and millions of barrels of frack waste going into the ground. We need to watch what is coming in and try to take care of our environment.”
He also advocated for building solar farms in the area.
The two were also asked to discuss the pandemic, and measures the county can implement to fight the pandemic.
“Wear your mask,” Adkins responded. “I think we as individuals have got to continue working toward protecting each other. I know there are a lot of people out there, people I associate with, who think the whole thing is a hoax. It surprises me.”
Hayes echoed similar information, adding: “Basically, this is one great advantage of having a sparsely populated county — keep your distance.”
The two were also asked about the potential “super-spreader” demo derby event that occurred at the Athens County Fairgrounds. Hayes said he does not know if there would be a way to prevent individuals from not wearing masks, but again advocated for physical distancing.
“The County Commissioners role in telling people in a free country what they can and can’t do — you’re crossing into some iffy territory there, and you’re really going beyond the purview of the County Commissioners,” he said. “The best we can do is encourage people.”
Adkins noted he received a call that night about the derby from Commission President Lenny Eliason. Adkins said he directed the concerns toward the mayor of Athens, the Health Department, and the Fairgrounds supervising board, as it is not county property.
“I was surprised, but then I found out that the Health Department gave permission to have that, but I believe that was a decision made by the powers that should be making those decisions, and I’m not going to second-guess at this point whether it was a good decision or not,” he said. “I didn’t go; I wouldn’t go.”
Voter registration for the Nov. 3 election is open in Ohio through Oct. 5. Absentee voting begins on Oct. 6.
