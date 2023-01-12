The Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) and AEP Energy have announced that SOPEC will now be AEP Energy’s exclusive selected governmental electric aggregator in Ohio for new communities seeking aggregation.
According to a release from SOPEC, AEP Energy has been a partner from SOPEC’s inception, helping communities pool together the purchasing power for their residents and small businesses, all while providing SOPEC members with 100% renewable energy solutions.
The release states that SOPEC is a nonprofit council of governments, which started with three communities in 2014, that has grown to become one the largest electric aggregators in Ohio and a national leader in renewable energy. SOPEC now operates statewide, with 22 member communities/political subdivisions across Ohio.
AEP Energy is a certified competitive retail energy supplier, headquartered in Columbus which is backed by a more than 100-year history of providing energy solutions and innovation.
AEP Energy and SOPEC are teamed to continue bringing governmental electric aggregation featuring 100% renewable energy to communities across Ohio to help them achieve their local energy and sustainability goals. Currently, according to the release, all SOPEC member communities are estimated to save at least 17% against the standard service offers for their EDUs this supply year.
