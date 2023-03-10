Representatives of Ohio University and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1699 spent time Wednesday negotiating a collective bargaining agreement in the Baker Center.
While negotiations were underway, several union members held an “informational picket” by walking from the Alumni Gate to Baker Center, along Court Street, with signs seeking fair wages for university staff to draw attention to the negotiations, which entered their third round.
The members, some of which asked to remain anonymous, said they expected more union members to join once their shifts ended at 3:30 p.m.
The previous OU-AFSCME contract expired March 1. So far, the union has voted to reject two proposed agreements.
Several union members and their coworkers took their message to Facebook, sharing an unattributed post from a union member:
I don’t know if everyone is aware, but AFSCME Local 1699 at Ohio University are in contract negotiations. I have worked at OU for 27 years. This is the first time I can remember a contract being turned down twice. The past 10 years we haven’t had enough of a raise to cover what we have to pay for as an employee. Two big ones are insurance and parking. Yes, we pay for parking even though we don’t have a designated spot. The University offered us 2% per year for the next 3 years. Want to know how much if a difference that will make in my check? About $40. Our insurance has gone up and our deductible has gone up $100 per year for the next 3 years. I’m not even mentioning cost of living. Why would a place that employs so many people in this area, want them to struggle?
Dan Pittman, OU spokesman, said the university can not comment on the negotiations as they are ongoing and is unable to share specifics of the agreement.
“Although we cannot share specifics, we look forward to facilitating further discussions with AFSCME leadership and its members and working together to come to a reasonable resolution that is agreeable to all parties,” he wrote in an email.
During the informational picket, the union members had signs asking for fair wages that keep up with the inflation rate. The original proposed contract called for a 2% pay increase every year for three years, according to union members.
“The raise in salary the university proposed is not just purely not keeping up with it, but it’s absurdly low,” a union member said. “We’re going slightly backward. We’re not keeping up, even, certainly not making any progress. (Ohio University negotiators) are a pretty stingy bunch.”
One of the points raised by the union members was the salary increases seen by OU administrators the past few years. According to the American Association of university Professors, that within 2012 and 2019, spending on OU’s top 200 administrators increased by 38.3% from $23,950,619 in 2012 to $33,116,198 in 2019, an increase of $9,165,579.
The graphic says it is a 23.5% increase above inflation, of $6.3 million. In 2019, salaries for OU top 200 administrators ranged from $110,000 to $581,000.
The most recent contract, which was ratified in 2020, did not include any raises. Union members said they have not had a raise in six years.
The first proposed agreement also includes furloughs, union members said. They noted furloughs are like “a pistol at our forehead. … There’s a lot of nonsense that can be perpetrated under a furlough.”
With furloughs, OU can turn a full-time person into a part-time one and a high-wage earner into a low-wage earner, one union member noted.
The second proposed agreement did not include furloughs and included a slightly larger raise — the Messenger was unable to verify the exact amount — every year for three years. Some union members said that with every pay increase, staff have seen an increase in the amounts they pay for insurance and parking on campus.
“They just want keep wanting to take things from us. That’s my view on it,” one union member said.
“They give us a small percentage salary increase, but then our insurance will jump; parking jumps,” another member said. “They find ways to kind of make up for what they lose or what they think they’re giving us.”
The union members said that out of the contracts recently presented, the second one was better, but the membership didn’t feel it was what they needed.
The union members also noted that during the pandemic, OU laid off many employees. Now that the Athens campus has a record number of students on campus, the university has “done a very, very leisurely job at hiring people back.”
The union members noted that custodians have not been replenished anywhere near the pre-pandemic staffing level.
“We are the people who are working, running like dogs, trying to keep up and not keeping up,” a member said.
Pittman noted that OU values all of its AFSCME employees.
“Ohio University values all of its dedicated AFSCME employees, and we appreciate their hard work and continued commitment to helping maintain the safe, healthy campus environment in which our community lives, learns and works,” he said.
In regards to staffing issues, one union member noted that they think OU is having trouble getting people to work because of the wages they offer. According to a salary chart on the OU’s website, AFSCME 1699 member’s salaries range from $12.49 to $13.85 an hour at the lowest level to $26.65 to $29.98 an hour for the most skilled, highest level employees.
“(Potential employees are) looking at what’s on the outside of the university and seeing that they can get at least that much or more,” the union member said. “And they’re having a hard time getting new hires.”
Overall, the union members just feel frustrated because the administration keeps saying the university doesn’t have any money to do things the union members feel they need to be successful at their job.
“Everybody’s just frustrated with them, because they don’t want to do anything, and they keep saying they don’t have any money,” a union member said of the OU administration. “But then you look and they get raises. I know one person, they got a $7,000 raise last year.”
“The university is like some people who are always complaining that they haven’t got a penny to their name, but they’ve always been able to find money for things they really want to do,” another union member said. “That’s just exactly the way it is with the university. They can always come up with money for something that they think is important. We’re not asking for much, we just want something to offset inflation.”
Ohio AFSCME Council 8, which is helping with the negotiations on behalf of Local 1699, also could not comment on ongoing negotiations, according to spokesperson Namita Waghray.
They did not tell the Messenger when Local 1699 members would vote on the third proposed contract.
“We believe these are important negotiations, but we can’t comment on anything as of right now,” Waghray said.
