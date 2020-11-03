A union agreement has been reached between the non-classified workers of AFSCME Local 1699 and Ohio University, but the news was overshadowed by Ohio University’s Board of Trustees acceptance of a plan inviting the whole student body to return to campus in January.
This agreement does not hold for classified staff workers, who formed a union earlier this year and have yet to sit down with the University’s officials to discuss terms of the new agreement.
The non-classified staffers of Ohio University include faculty members and some administrative titles.
“Ultimately, both sides made concessions,” said Deb Shaffer, OU’s Vice President for Finance and Administration, as well as CFO and treasurer of the Board of Trustees.
Shaffer said she believed Union leadership recognized the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and worked through a series of provisions to ensure both sides were content.
AFSCME Local 1699 workers ultimately agreed to a wage freeze for Fiscal Year 2021, with the option to reopen that discussion in the next, and final, two years of the contract.
The agreement also maintains the same healthcare provisions as was in the previous agreement, which originally had been one of the main items the union’s leadership sought to renegotiate.
The last contract was extended through October after it expired on March 1, 2020. The collective bargaining agreement discussions lasted through the summer as OU’s leadership took a deeper look into the university’s finances, personnel and other assets to help address its looming budget crisis. According to a previous Board of Trustees meeting in October, the University will see a $290 million shortfall in its budget, with upper financial employees citing low enrollment numbers.
