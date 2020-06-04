A few dozen AFSCME Local 1699 members and workers joined forces Wednesday afternoon to help keep their plight in the public eye by hosting a rally on Court Street.
The union lost 140 workers earlier this spring when Ohio University announced several rounds of personnel cuts. Soon after the cuts were announced, the OU Board of Trustees voted down a previously negotiated contract with the union, and 53 instructional faculty members were issued non-renewal notices.
Many other measures to save funds were also implemented, including a voluntary separation or retirement program that has been estimated to save the university $10.3 million alone. A university-wide furlough plan is expected to save the university an additional $13 million during this fiscal year.
But that was not what the workers were discussing Wednesday evening.
Cherry Dixon has worked for OU for 23 years as a residence hall custodian, joining the university in her mid-20’s in order to get better pay and currently working in Jefferson Hall. She noted that her job is physically demanding, and that she works with an aging workforce that has now lost most of its youngest workers.
“You have maybe — maybe — two people per building, and for a big building, you need three,” she said. “It’s going to be so hard to cover other areas. People end up getting sick or injured, there are just all kinds of things. We’ve had to cover for people who were off anyway, and now we’ve lost people who have helped cover. We don’t even have a weekend crew...I just feel bad for the students because we won’t be able to take the kind of care that we have in the past.”
Dixon noted that she and her coworkers take pride in their work, but that it does not feel like the university puts the same kind of pride and care into their employees.
“I don’t know how we’re going to do our jobs without those laid off,” she said.
Concerns have circulated that with no union agreement currently in place in combination with layoffs could lead to non-union hires in the fall. Dixon said she is against that move, and advocated for the jobs to be filled by union workers, even if it is a small crew.
“We support this community,” she noted. “Without our income, this community is going to suffer severely. Now they’re asking us to do more and reorganize. I’m not sure what’s going on with that, but I have to take the chance of taking something home to my family because I’ll be in more places and be around more people.”
She noted that the morale among AFSCME workers is low, as they don’t feel valued by their employer. She said she’s worked hard to embrace the university mission, but that it doesn’t appear that the university is giving the same care back.
“One week we’re essential, the next week we’re expendable,” she said. “I’ve waited to be noticed here. And now that we’re noticed, we’re not needed. I don’t know how — it’s kind of a mind-boggling concept. The $40,000-something I make can’t be killing the university.”
She noted that for top administrators, the voluntary 15 percent pay cut was minimal.
“Nobody in this area should be making over $200,000 in this area — this is the poorest county in the state,” she said. “The president shouldn’t be making X-hundred-thousand a year. I think there should be a cap on their wages, not ours.”
John Johnson, Athens Regional Director for AFSCME Council 8, said he is waiting to hear back from the university on a few things.
“We’re still waiting on setting up a date and time,” he said. “I requested the latest budgets and information, and I’m still waiting on that. It’s been almost three weeks now. Right when this all happened I sent the request.”
He noted that many third-step grievances have been filed as well. The grievances have to do with the layoffs and whether they were unfairly selected by the university in losing their positions.
“Let’s say there was 130 in the layoff notice, and there were 110 custodians, but then there are these select positions, and how did they go about selecting those,” he said. “What is it? Do you not need these positions anymore? I just spoke with a woman at a health facility here. Do you not need that clean anymore?”
Johnson noted that the group is also seeking to have OU administrators send a letter to Sen. Ron Portman (R-Ohio) in support of the second stimulus package, which is currently in the U.S. Senate. AFSCME Local 1699 members hope that the funding included in the HEROES Act could come to OU and help with the budget issues.
“We actually gave their attorney a letter, and it seemed like he was going to send it, but we never heard about what happened,” Johnson said. “From my understanding it wasn’t sent.”
