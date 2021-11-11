The investigation into the disappearance and death of Nelsonville resident Kyle Bridgeman remains far from over after the discovery of his body on Wednesday, according to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.
Bridgeman’s body was discovered on Wayne National Forest property near the intersection of Matheney Road and Huddy Road in Nelsonville on Nov. 10, Smith said.
The discovery followed months of searching by the Athens County Sheriff's Office, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and many community organizations and individuals.
According to a Nov. 11 press release from the sheriff’s office and prosecutor’s office, new information was received in the investigation which led to the discovery of Bridgeman’s body the same day.
While final testing is underway to confirm the remains discovered are Bridgeman’s, both Smith and Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn spoke definitively about the discovery.
“First of all, our condolences go out to the family of Bryan (Kyle) Bridgeman, and we just want to let them know that both offices have worked very diligently to try to bring this case to a conclusion, but this wasn’t the outcome that any of us wanted,” Smith said.
“Obviously we no longer have a missing person,” Blackburn said. “This hopefully will bring at least some closure to the family, that they know where Mr. Bridgeman is and can move past the unknown of what happened. Now we need to determine whether there is any illegal activity involved in him going missing, and what happened.”
Blackburn said that the investigation is in its “infancy stage,” and Smith said there is a long road ahead.
So far, two individuals have been linked to Bridgeman’s disappearance.
Lindsay Woolever (AKA Lindsay Coon) was arrested Sept. 16, and court documents state that information leading to the arrest was provided to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office during the course of Bridgeman’s missing person investigation.
The Athens NEWS reported that Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn confirmed the investigation into Woolever was linked to Bridgeman’s missing person case.
Woolever faces charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, unlawful transaction in weapons and having weapons while under disability. Woolever told detectives she is connected to a drug trafficking ring and travelled to Columbus every two days to purchase $2,000 worth of fentanyl for both use and sale, court documents show.
Court documents state that on June 3, 2021, Woolever provided a .9-millimeter firearm to PJ Coon, who spent a number of years in federal prison for drug trafficking and had been recently released from Fairfield County Jail.
Coon was the last person to see Bridgeman prior to his disappearance on June 4, 2021 (though court documents state June 3 may be the actual date Bridgeman went missing).
Coon is being held in Fairfield County Jail after failing to comply with court ordered residential treatment and leaving the State of Ohio without permission despite being subject to general supervision, according to court documents. Coon was arrested on probation violation in Alabama and has been held at the Fairfield County Jail since Oct. 18.
The recent press release on Bridgeman’s disappearance states that deputies and prosecutors traveled to Alabama during the course of the investigation into Bridgeman’s disappearance (as well as South Carolina).
No charges have yet been filed against Coon in relation to the Bridgeman case.
A jury trial is currently scheduled in Woolever’s case for Nov. 30. However, Blackburn said he would not expect the trial to take place as currently scheduled. Cases like Woolever’s are rarely resolved within a year, Blackburn added.
