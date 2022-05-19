Athens County will look at ways to keep their computers and phone systems operating during electric outages.
The Board of County Commissioners discussed Monday’s power outage and other issues during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
According to AEP Ohio’s media relations department, 11,588 customers in Athens County were without power Monday morning before it was reportedly restored by early afternoon. The company said the outages occurred around 5:19 a.m. when lightning struck a tree around Shrouds Run State Park and the tree fell onto power lines.
Athens County Courthouse and annex were scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Monday, but that was pushed to noon, as power had not been restored. As of 11:24 a.m., the courthouse and annex were closed for the day.
Due to the power surges related to the outage, the county lost two computer servers Monday. County staff tried to think of ideas, such as putting a back-up server and generator in Glouster, to remedy the situation.
“When we go down, they all come down,” said County Clerk JoAnn Rockhold, of the computer network in the courthouse impacting the rest of the county’s agencies.
Because the county’s phone system operates by connecting to the internet through their servers, it also goes down during a power outage.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel noted that the EMS building has a generator and, except for the phone lines, it was completely operational Monday. EMS’ phone service was down because it ties into the courthouse phone system.
The commissioners agreed to look into having a back-up generator and the appropriate equipment to power the entire courthouse in case of a power outage.
In other matters, Commissioner Charlie Adkins followed up on last week’s discussion on retaining EMS workers. He said he talked with Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper about the issue and researched what is being done in other counties.
“We’ve been trying to figure out what they did to increase pay and how they did it,” Adkins said.
The county and EMS director Rick Callebs can apply for American Rescue Plan funds specifically for first-responders and several grants, Adkins and Chmiel said.
Adkins suggested the commissioners draft a letter updating EMS employees about how they are addressing staff’s concerns. President Lenny Eliason said he would write it.
“We hear the rumblings out there,” Adkins said. “It would be good if they hear from us that we’re going to do this. ... For me, I want to be consistent. That group of people really went through a lot during the pandemic.”
In other matters, Renena Hall, of Cove Recovery, discussed her company’s virtual drug-rehabilitation program with the board. Her program is part of BrightView, the largest drug-recovery program in the state of Ohio.
“The idea is to reach folks who can’t get into one of our treatment centers,” she said. “There are a lot of different reasons that someone could qualify (for our treatment). And they can do it at their own home and not deal with the stigma associated with going to a facility.”
Hall has talked with several pharmacists in Athens about whether they’d help provide Cove’s patients with medications needed to overcome addition. So far, the response has been good, she said. She noted that some of the other communities she is working with have not been as responsive.
“When I called pharmacists here to ask about their services, some said they’d be able to compound drugs at different strengths,” she said. “In Martins Ferry, I had only one pharmacist saying they’d be able to help our clients. The stigma and judgement for those in drug-recovery is very real.”
In other matters, the commission unanimously approved having Athens County Mobility Coordinator Bryan Hinkle work on creating the county’s Active Transportation Plan. This plan looks at how people can move through Athens County without the use of a motorized vehicle.
Hinkle recently worked on the county’s Coordinated Transportation Plan. Most of the plan’s data an be used for creating the Active Transportation Plan.
A committee would be formed to create the plan, he said.
“We would be going out and get in the communities to ask people what they want,” Hinkle said. “We’d have access to walkability studies and road surveys.”
Chmiel said that many people support having safe pathways to schools and other places.
“Residents really want us to work on it,” he said of the plan. “They want to ride their bike along State Route 13 without getting squashed.”
The plan will take about 10 months to put together, Hinkle said. Ohio Department of Transportation can also help fund some of the project.
“The most time-consuming part will be gathering the data and writing the plan,” he said.
In other matters, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved utility permits
- Unanimously approved appointing Lindsay DesJardins to the Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board with the stipulation that they may ask her to move to another board if an opening becomes available
- Unanimously approved the Parks Place Kitchen liquor license. The restaurant is in Amesville.
- Unanimously approved the food bank’s request for some ARPA funds
- Unanimously approved giving $500 from Memorial Day expenditures to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Townsend Camp 108
- Discussed HVAC concerns with 911 director Teresa Fouts-Imler
- Held their first public hearing on Hocking Athens Perry Community Action Community Development Block Grant allocation applications. At their next meeting, they will hold a hearing on how much money will be available for each time of project.
- Received an update on Department of Job and Family Services activities from Executive Director Jean Demosky.
