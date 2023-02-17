Age-Friendly Athens County hosting discussions Messenger Staff Report Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Age-Friendly Athens County is hosting a series of community discussions on what seniors need to thrive in the county.The conversations about aging in the community are an effort to develop goals for a new initiative — Athens County Health Aging — a project in conjunction with AARP.The discussions will be held at the following times and locations:11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 — Glouster Library11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 — The Plains Library11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 — Nelsonville Library11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 — Chauncey Senior Center11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 — Athens Public Library11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 — Albany Library4:30-6:30 p.m. March 30 — Coolville LibraryFor information, email millerr9@ohio.edu . Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State AG releases footage of shooting Former director charged with stealing $1.5 million from Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority Trimble High School to get 5,000-square-foot health and fitness facility City of Athens statement on drinking water and wellhead protection East Palestine incident serves as lesson for Athens County EMA Trending Recipes
