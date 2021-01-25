Amid an impending censure vote against Nelsonville City Council Member Greg Smith, members of the city council have once again raised the question of whether he is a resident of the city or not.
Smith has been accused in the past, most recently at last week’s Judiciary Committee, of not being a Nelsonville resident, but instead living in Belpre in neighboring Washington County. In 2018, former Nelsonville City Council President Ed Mash accused Smith of not living in Nelsonville, The Athens NEWS reported.
Last week, two Nelsonville Council Members, Cory Taylor and Justin Booth, aired concerns that they had either heard accusations or believed Smith was not a Nelsonville resident.
Smith filed his Ohio Ethics Commission annual financial disclosure statement in mid-January, revealing a financial connection, including real estate investments, with a Belpre woman.
The Athens Messenger requested 10 years of Smith’s annual financial disclosures from The Ohio Ethics Commission. Financial disclosures are mandatory for candidates and politicians, and they must disclose debt, who is in debt to them, income and real estate investments.
In the disclosures, filed by Smith himself on Jan. 15, 2021, Smith revealed that Beth Tyson, of Belpre, is a debtor to him in an amount greater than $1,000. It is unclear what this debt is for.
Smith, who spoke to The Athens Messenger on Monday, said he “doesn’t want to talk about other people’s debt.”
Smith also appears to have investments in real estate where Tyson is the property owner, as listed on the Washington County Auditor’s website.
It appears the property, 1690 Clark Hill Rd., in Waterford, Washington County, was sold to Tyson for $28,000 in Aug. 2017 from Carl Thieman’s ownership, according to Washington County Auditor’s website.
According to Thieman’s obituary, dated March 2017, Tyson is Thieman’s daughter. The obituary also listed a friend of Tyson’s, “Greg,” as Belpre residents.
Smith did not disclose on the record the financial investment he has on this property, but did state he does not “own the property.”
He continued, saying he listed the real estate investment for the sake of transparency.
Tyson appears listed as a debtor beginning with Smith’s 2018 statement, and neither Tyson nor the Waterford address appear before that annual filing.
Tyson’s Facebook, which is publicly available, produced a Yahoo! username, hotchick45715, which subsequently produced a publicly available Flickr account under the same name containing photos dated to 2011 and 2012. In many photos, Smith appears to be attending community and family events with Tyson’s family.
In other photos, Smith appears to be opening Christmas gifts with Tyson’s family or cooking food.
Smith said his relationship with Tyson is that he watches Tyson’s daughter who has a mental disability, and nothing else.
“I take care of a girl that is very seriously disabled and do that because I have the time to spend to watch her while other people work,” Smith said. “That’s all it amounts to.”
When asked what his relationship with Tyson is and why he chose to help this family by watching the disabled child, Smith said he knew the family because Tyson’s son lived with Smith in Nelsonville while he attended Hocking College.
“I know the son, her son lived with me as a Hocking College student,” Smith said.
Booth, who spoke to The Messenger on Monday, declined to comment on the contents of the financial disclosure, beyond saying they were “interesting.”
“I find it very interesting,” Booth said. “Very interesting.”
The Athens Messenger could not see the primary address listed on the filing as it had been removed because it was identifying information, an Ohio Ethics Commission representative told The Athens Messenger.
However, Smith appears to be a registered voter in Nelsonville.
Smith said he resents this issue being raised regularly, accusing other council members of political motivations.
“Because of politics, every ten minutes it gets stirred up,” Smith said.
Garry Hunter, the Nelsonville city attorney, said Nelsonville City Council could conduct an investigation of Smith’s residence and refer the findings to the Athens County Board of Elections, who could determine whether he is a valid elector of Nelsonville or not.
He said the primary issue for a decision on this question would be the vague language in Ohio law pertaining to primary residency.
“It really boils down to what is his primary residence and that is a nebulous concept under Ohio law,” Hunter said.
In a council investigation, however, Hunter said the body would have “a lot of leeway in the charter for what they determine is sufficient.”
In 2018, the last time this issue was raised, former Assistant Athens County Prosecutor Zach Saunders gave an opinion that it did not appear Smith was violating any residency requirements, according to The Athens NEWS.
Saunders in his opinion cited the Ohio Revised Code relating to determining a person’s residence (for the purpose of ascertaining a person’s general voting eligibility).
“It appears that while there is (sic) some issues as when Mr. Smith is (in) Nelsonville, it does not appear that he has shown an intention of not returning,” Saunders wrote in 2018, according to The Athens NEWS.
“The presumption is that he resides in Nelsonville, based upon his voting record as well as his wife living at that address. The only information before our office is that Mr. Smith may be taking care of (a Belpre resident’s) mentally handicapped child, which would satisfy Mr. Smith temporarily being in Belpre, with the intention of returning to Nelsonville. Although social media may show Mr. Smith being in Belpre at certain times, this does not equate to him permanently residing in Belpre rather than Nelsonville.”’
Looming Censure vote
Smith is also facing a censure vote at Tuesday’s council meeting, the agenda shows.
In mid-January, the Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook page posted screenshots of messages they claim were from Smith, in which the account leaves many comments including homophobic slurs and racially insensitive commentary on the Trayvon Martin killing in 2013.
Smith told The Athens Messenger on Monday that he had no part in making the posts, but was unsure whether they were fabricated images or whether someone had made the comment from his account.
“Eight years ago, how I’m (sic) supposed to figure that out from eight years ago,” Smith told The Messenger over the phone. “I can’t even get to ‘em. How am I supposed to go back eight years and remember who I was around – but they’re not my words and not my thoughts,” Smith said.
He maintains he was never even a member of the Facebook group in question, The Old Agoura Debate Group, a group based out of California with around 400 members.
Smith said his legal counsel, who he has not identified, asked him if he ever gave away an old phone without resetting it, which Smith said he did multiple times. He also said he had Hocking College students living in his house around the time the comments are allegedly from.
Judiciary Committee Member Elizabeth Jones voiced support for an official censure of Smith for the comments she said were his at last week’s meeting.
“At this point, since we don’t have any other recourse as it is right now, that would at least show our constituents we do take this seriously and do not agree with the comments that were made and posted online,” Jones said.
Judiciary Committee Member Cory Taylor said last week the council wishes to distance itself from Smith’s words and behaviors. During the meeting, he also produced a draft of a council conduct rule list to be considered for adoption, which he shared with members, including Smith.
However, he said last week the council does not have grounds for a trial against Smith for removal from office.
“I think it’s more about adopting a code of conduct at this point and ensure this type of behavior doesn’t happen again,” Taylor said.
Booth told The Athens Messenger he believed there would be enough votes to censure Smith.
Smith dismissed the censure resolution as a politically motivated attack on him based on no evidence.
“I know they are not upset about anything that was said on Facebook – I know this was about politics,” Smith said.
Smith said he also resents people accusing him of this behavior, and said any long-standing Nelsonville resident would think the comments allegedly attached to his name as uncharacteristic of him.
“Has anybody ever at all in Nelsonville – where I’ve lived my whole life – had an experience with me like that?” Smith said.“It makes me sick that someone tries to attach that to me at the end of my life.”
“I’m diabetic and I’ve had two heart attacks and I’ve lived longer than most diabetics.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.