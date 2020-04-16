It appears that Athens will maintain its current solid waste removal provider following an updated bidding process.
Athens-Hocking Recycling Centers submitted the lowest, best bid to provide the city with solid waste removal services, David Riggs, director of Code Enforcement said during Monday night’s committee meeting. The contract will cost the city over $1.5 million, and has the option to provide curbside composting for city residents for about $139,000. Rumpke also submitted a bid.
The fees for residents may change, if Council so chooses to adopt proposed fee changes. This is due to an increase this year for cost, on top of increases last year.
“In order to make the solid waste fund self-supporting, we’re going to have to look at increasing some of the fees we have for solid waste,” Riggs explained.
Here is what the current monthly fees are compared to the proposed fees:
- 1 container: originally $10; may become $12.69
- 2 containers: $15.50; $23.44
- 3 containers: $16.50; $27.34
- Extra bags: $3; $5
These rates would give the city an excess of only $511 in the fund due to increased fees. If composting is included in all residential accounts, users would pay $3.29 per residential account. Other presented options would be to increase rates 5 percent above the break-even proposed rates and the last option would be 10 percent above.
“We want residents to provide less solid waste, so we’re trying to provide residents a discount or pay less if you produce less solid waste,” he said.
There are about 3,500 residential accounts in the city, and 300 of those accounts are utilizing the composting program.
The city will be paying a total cost of $1.98 million for solid waste procedures, including costs outside the removal contract. This means the city will have a shortfall of about $596,878, Riggs noted.
The solid waste contract was the cause of a great deal of concern last summer when it appeared the city would award the contract to Waste Away Systems, a Health-based company that operates The Plains’ PDQ Sanitation.
However, Athens’ service-safety director advised Council members to not accept any of the three bids submitted, and suggested the contract with AHRC be extended for another year. That eventually was the route council went.
The contract consternation stemmed from a letter sent notifying AHRC officials the city would likely accept the lowest-priced bid received this year. That bid was from Waste Away Systems at a cost of $908,760. AHRC bid the contract at $1.5 million. A third company, Rumpke Waste & Recycling, also submitted a bid of $1.69 million.
Employees of AHRC were concerned, and wanted the bidding process to look further into how each company may impact the city. The facility’s director, Bruce Underwood, noted at the time the many factors to consider concerning the recycling center’s impact on the area.
“I really ask that Council fully discuss all the details, and with a fine-tooth comb look at all the implications and downstream ripple effects that AHRC has in the community,” he said. “AHRC’s materials recovery facility in many ways was built to serve the city of Athens, it was built to serve the university, and to serve the Solid Waste District. AHRC very much depends on these combined service contracts ...”
He further advocated that AHRC’s bid is based upon years of knowledge on how waste removal in the city works.
“We know what we’re doing, and we’ve done it for many years,” he said.
Service-Safety Director Andy Stone said there were issues with each of the bids — Waste Away submitted a company check instead of other options such as money orders as outlined in the bid instructions; AHRC is not a registered hauler within the city of Athens; and Rumpke’s bid is too high to be economically feasible.
Stone said it was discovered AHRC has serviced the city of Athens since 2015 despite not being a registered hauler. He added this issue would need to be addressed if the contract is extended for another year.
“With the rejection of all bids, we have come to a crucial point, in that our current contract expires on June 30,” Stone read from a memo he submitted to Council. “At such a time, solid waste collection will cease, and we will rapidly descend into a public health emergency. In response, we ask you to complete the following legislative actions.”
He asked Council members for three things:
To declare an emergency, and authorize an extension of the contract for up to one year;
To review rates for trash and recycling pick up within the city to address the garbage fund’s lowering amount;
To review city code to potentially remove the limit on the number of haulers allowed to be registered in the city, as well as potentially decrease the annual license fee and modify the rules for who can register.
Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel also weighed in, saying that he is also on the board for the solid waste district and was previously the AHRC board chairman. He said the work of many, including himself, allowed single-stream recycling to be introduced in the city. If AHRC was to not be in the community, Chmiel said, waste diversion rates and the local economy would suffer.
The union workers of AHRC also appealed to Council members on the matter via a group-signed letter, and a few spoke at a committee meeting last summer.
“We know what it takes to collect trash in the city and know that we work harder, faster, and smarter than any other companies’ drivers/slingers,” the letter stated. “Very few of the workers hired from other trash companies can keep up with us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.