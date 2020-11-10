On Monday, Nov. 9, President-elect Joe Biden announced the Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, a team of leading public health experts who will advise Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition’s COVID-19 staff.
The Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board will be led by co-chairs Dr. David Kessler, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. Dr. Beth Cameron and Dr. Rebecca Katz are serving as advisors to the Transition on COVID-19 and will work closely with the Advisory Board.
Also on the board is a 1983 Athens High School graduate — Dr. Atul Gawande.
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” said President-elect Biden in a press release. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”
New cases are rising in at least 40 states, including Ohio, with more than 9.3 million total infections and more than 236,000 deaths reported nationwide. In Ohio, the spiking number of cases has caused Gov. Mike DeWine noted in his address on Monday, Nov. 9 an "unprecedented" spike in hospital admissions with COVID-19 cases.
There are currently over 2,500 hospitalizations statewide, up from 2,000 hospitalizations on Thursday. A total of 54 hospitalizations were reported in the last 24 hours alone, according to the Governor's Monday address.
Member Atul Gawande, MD, MPH, is the Cyndy and John Fish Distinguished Professor of Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Samuel O. Thier Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, and Professor of Health Policy and Management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
In June 2011, Dr. Gawande received an honorary doctor of public service degree from the university, and also served as the commencement speaker that year. He is also a former Athenian and 1983 graduate of Athens High School.
Dr. Gawande is also the founder and chair of Ariadne Labs, a joint center between Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health for health systems innovation, and of Lifebox, a nonprofit organization making surgery safer globally. He previously served as a senior advisor in the Department of Health and Human Services in the Clinton Administration.
The COVID-19 Advisory Board will help guide the Biden-Harris Transition in planning for the President-elect’s robust federal response. These leading scientists and public health experts will consult with state and local officials to determine the public health and economic steps necessary to get the virus under control, to deliver immediate relief to working families, to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities, and to reopen our schools and businesses safely and effectively.
The Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board is made up of a diverse and experienced group of doctors and scientists. Members of the Advisory Board have served in previous administrations and have experience engaging with and leading our country’s response to nationwide and worldwide public health crises.
Co-Chairs:
- Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA
- Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, MHS
Additional Members:
- Ezekiel J. Emanuel, MD, PhD
- Celine Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA
- Julie Morita, MD
- Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH
- Loyce Pace, MPH
- Dr. Robert Rodrigue
- Eric Goosby, MD
