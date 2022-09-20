NEW PLYMOUTH - In the estimation of coordinator, Nick Rupert, the reception to the recent 51st Annual Vinton County Air Show makes it clear that this event has reached new heights in both popularity and prosperity.
This event took place Sunday at the Vinton County Airport located at 66285 Airport Road, New Plymouth and started at 1 p.m.
Rupert estimated that this event was attended by between 4,000 and 5,000 people and was without a doubt, "the biggest air show we've ever had!"
The McArthur High School Band opened the show with their rendition of the national anthem. This was immediately followed by an exhibition by the Screaming Chicken Sky Diving Team.
Other performers include acclaimed stunt pilots, Rod "Tico" LeCerda, Brett Hunter and Emerson Steward. In addition, Roger Barnes dazzled the crowd with his radio controlled flying lawnmower.
Other acts included a jet powered radio controlled plane, drones, a rocket launch and a visit from Santa Claus who skydived into the festivities as part of this event's traditional candy drop.
Rupert noted that," This year we had so many kids show up for the candy drop that they were lined up from one end of area to the other" He wanted to thank the McArthur Area Eagles who donated $300 for the candy drop.
Traditionally, the role of skydiving Santa had been played by Albany resident, Bob Church. However, because of health reasons, this year he became this event's official photographer.
Although, he missed playing Santa this year, Church was more than happy to be chronicling the air show. In response to the overwhelming number of attendees, he assumed, "Since COVID, people have not been able to go out and do things. But the crowds here today prove that people are ready to get out of the house again."
Church recalled how, " I did my first jump in 1978 and had been skydiving ever since." He compared this experience to "getting a two-week vacation in one afternoon!"
What was Church's favorite part of the air show? He maintained that the aerial dog fight between La Cerda and Hunter toward the end of the show was especially exciting. He added, " They were two very skilled pilots and they put on a great show."
Belpre resident, Fritz Forsthoefel has been attending the air show for the past 26 years. He agreed that the aerial dog fight was definitely the highlight of the show. He said, "Since I've flown planes myself, I know how much work and skill it takes to put on a show like that. They had the crowd's complete attention the entire time they were performing."
Since Forsthoefel has been a regular attendee of the air show for many years, he also stated that "this was also a good time to catch up with old friends."
Rupert wanted to extend a special thanks to the volunteers who made the air show such a success-such as the McArthur Area Eagles who served nearly 1,000 BBQ chicken dinners at the show. In particular, he wanted to show his appreciation for the Vinton Volunteer Fire Department.
He specified that, "Without these dedicated first responders we wouldn't have been able to put on this show."
Rupert added, "Since admission to the show was free, the proceeds from the chicken dinners and the parking donations helped us raise enough money to keep the Vinton County Airport functioning."
Primarily, this event serves as a fundraiser for the Vinton County Airport, which is overseen and maintained by the Vinton County Pilots & Boosters Association.
He noted that this money will help pay the airport's electric and heating bills, buy fuel, and help keep the structure's grounds maintained.
Rupert estimated that, "Since all money the air show raised in going back into the Vinton County Airport, this means that next year's air show is already on solid ground."
