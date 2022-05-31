ALBANY — An Albany based-center is assisting students at Heidelberg University in completing their master’s in counseling.
That assistance comes through a partnership that includes a workshop that involves exposing students and community participants to a developmentally sensitive approach in treating individuals who have experienced trauma.
Natural Freedom Wellness Center, based in Albany, recently gave a presentation at Heidelberg University as part of its partnership with the university’s master of arts in counseling program.
Heidelberg University is a private university located in Tiffin.
This partnership began last year as a new venture and is an ongoing addition to the Heidelberg University’s MAC Program Trauma Curriculum requirements for graduation.
Last month, Natural Freedom team members Pam and Robert Jeffers, Abigail Daragona and LaTicia Jeffers presented at a two-day trauma intensive seminar that explored various trauma interventions to include equine-assisted and nature-based trauma sensitive services through a systems lens. The workshop exposed students and community participants to a developmentally sensitive approach in treating individuals that have experienced trauma, said Pam Jeffers, center founder and program director.
“Our presentation showed then how to incorporate Dr. Bruce Perry’s six “R’s” of healing trauma and what we do so they can learn about this part of the equine-assisted services for trauma treatment,” Pam Jeffers said.
While horses are an important part of the center’s trauma treatment, it also involved getting out in nature.
“A lot of what we do is nature-based,” Pam Jeffers said. “We use other modalities, such as mindfulness and breathing, to be safe around the horse. This blended model with what we presented to the students.”
Workshop topics included a look at bottom-up and top-down treatment approaches, family systems, generational trauma, and Natural Freedom Wellness Center’s expertise in trauma sensitive services.
LaTicia Jeffers noted that after the presentation, one student asked to intern at the center. There were a lot of “A-ha moments,” said Pam Jeffers.
“The program was structured so there were lectures the first day. Then we went to the barn on the second day,” she said. “It was like, ‘I can see how this connects with what we talked about the day before.’ It was a very good collaboration. The students understood what we are doing.”
Pam Jeffers is originally from the Tiffin area. She has a degree in recreation therapy with a master’s degree in recreation studies from Ohio University and stayed in Athens County. She has over 35 years of experience in the therapeutic recreation and equine-assisted activities.
Robert Jeffers is the center’s co-owner and has provided international presentations on activities to calm the brain stem and body down. LaTicia Jeffers is a master social work student beginning this fall at the University of Houston and has completed her Trauma Center Trauma Sensitive Yoga-Facilitator Certification. Daragona is the site lead at Natural Freedom Wellness Center’s home office.
Equine-assisted services is a relatively new industry, LaTicia Jeffers noted. The center began creating its trauma-sensitive program in 2009. The model was created with assistance of three trauma and attachment therapists, Erin Lucas, Dr. Kristina Houser and Paula Andre-Carson.
Together with Pam Jeffers, they created a relationship-based program to aid in improving attachment and bonding with adoptive parents and children, which the center mainly serviced in their first five years of operation. This approach also consisted of self-regulation, and skill-building activities.
It offers its services in partnership with Hopewell Health Centers, previously Tri-County Mental Health Center.
“Over the years, it has been amazing to make the connections and see the collaborations grow. When we first got started, Pam gave hundreds of presentations to get the program up and running,” LaTicia Jeffers said.
Pam Jeffers noted that most people could see much use for equine-assisted therapy other than therapeutic rides.
“There were no books, videos ... no information really on getting these services on equine-assisted therapy started,” Pam Jeffers said. “It’s been beautiful to see the progress of our center and the industry as a whole. ... It took a long time to help solidify what we did.”
Besides its partnerships with Heidelberg University and Hopewell Health Centers, Natural Freedom Wellness Center is also assisting the City of Cincinnati with a program to provide services to the city’s at-risk youths and their families. The partnership is still in the planning stages, Pam and LaTicia Jeffers said.
For information about Natural Freedom Wellness Center, visit their website at naturalfreedomohio.com or Facebook at Natural Freedom Wellness Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.