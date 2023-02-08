ALBANY — A longtime member of the Albany Area Volunteer Fire Department will be recognized for his years of service to his community Saturday.
Capt. Randall Crossen Sr. will received the Community Service Award, presented through VFW Post 9893, as the Firefighter/EMT of the Year for the State of Ohio. The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the fire department, which is at 5533 Fire Department Lane, Albany.
Crossen received a plaque from VFW Post 9893, at 3025 Dickson Road, Albany, on Feb. 7.
A 1980 graduate of Alexander High School — as well as a second generation firefighter — the captain has been a member of the Albany Area Fire Department for 39 years.
He is also famous within the community for volunteering his time and energy to help with Boy Scout events and VFW functions. In addition to his volunteer service to the AAVFD, Crossen has been a longtime Athens County EMS EMT.
AAVFD Chief Lee Bolen first met Crossen in 2000.
"From the moment Randy and I started working together, he became my mentor," Bolen said. "He has helped me a lot over the years, and always been someone I could rely on."
He described Crossen as, "a man who helped a lot of people over the years and is always doing for others."
In response to his award, Crossen said, "I'm very honored and surprised by this award."
He added, "When I became a firefighter and EMT, I never expected to get any kind of recognition for the work I was doing."
A lifelong resident of Albany, Crossen described his hometown as "a nice, quiet place to live."
Since the Albany Area Volunteer Fire Department functions on a 100% volunteer basis, Bolen maintains that, "My guys don't get paid for the amazing services they provide to their community. So, plaques and awards are the only kind of recognition they get."
