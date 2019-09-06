ALBANY — The Albany Independent Fair is sure proud of its heritage, and organizers have won the right to it: having run for 125 years, the event is the longest continuously running independent fair in the state.
Wendy Calaway, a member of the Albany Fair Board, was on hand Wednesday and shed some light about the fair. She said one of the biggest changes was the Monster Truck event, held Wednesday night.
“We have the monster trucks new this year, which we’ve never done before,” she said. “We’ve also had an increase in a number of our animal entries, so we’ve had to pitch a tent. We’ve had to expand to make room for everything.”
The fair board also changed how the fair royalty program will be handled, Calaway said. She noted that it is no longer a standard king and queen royalty, but now a Royalty Ambassador program.
“It is more community service driven,” she said. “We’re calling it that because they will go and do community service at all the local areas. Similar to how all our sponsors donate to the fair, we’re giving back through this change.”
Thursday night, fair-goers could enjoy the stringed instrument contest of the truck and tractor pull, and Friday night promises several types of derbies, including a demolition derby, and a performance by the Coal Cave Hollow Boys. Saturday, attendees can participate in the Karaoke Contest, as well as a few other competitive events such as the Garden Tractor Pull.
Calaway said the board is excited to make this year’s fair successful.
“We’re the oldest continuous independent fair in the state,” she celebrated.
The fair also received some funding help on Wednesday, with the presentation of over $10,000 from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation, in recognition of the lighting improvements made around the grounds.
