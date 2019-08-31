ALBANY — There aren’t many independent fairs in Ohio — less than a dozen, in fact — but one of them in Athens County will open next week.
The Albany Independent Fair stretches five days, from Sept. 4-8, at the village fairgrounds. This is one of Ohio’s longest running independent fairs — Albany will celebrate its 125th fair in 2019.
Daily entry is $7 per person (2 years and older). A weeklong “season” pass is available for $17, as is a membership ticket (needed for those exhibiting items).
Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. Here are some schedule highlights:
Wednesday, Sept. 4 will feature the Alexander band at 6 p.m., followed by crowning of the fair royalty. A baked goods auction will be at 7 p.m., with monster trucks and zero-turn mower races closing out the evening.
On Thursday, the annual stringed instrument contest will be at 7 p.m., with truck and tractor pulls also at 7 p.m.
Friday will offer a busy evening of demolition derby heats — power wheels at 5:30 p.m., lawnmowers at 6 p.m. and the main heats at 7 p.m. The Coal Cave Hollow Boys, a bluegrass group from Columbus, will cap off the night at 8 p.m.
The fair events start bright and early on Saturday, with a garden tractor pull at 9 a.m. and the pretty child contest at 10 a.m. More tractor and truck pulls will be at 6 p.m., followed by the yearly karaoke contest at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, the parade will kick things off at noon. Alexander FFA will host Fun Day afterward with games for all ages near the stage. A pedal tractor pull closes out the fair at 3 p.m.
Being an independent fair, there are unique elements throughout the week that separate Albany from a typical festival. There is the judging of baked goods, art, canned goods and still projects on Wednesday. Animal judging also takes place, with most shows on Saturday (horses will go on Sunday).
Visit www.albanyfair.org for the full schedule and for more details, or visit the “Albany Fair” Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.