The Albany Independent Fair, in operation for over 125 years, kicked off Wednesday.
There aren’t many independent fairs in Ohio — less than a dozen, in fact — but one of them in Athens County opened yesterday.
The Albany Independent Fair stretches five days, from Sept. 8 to 12, at the village fairgrounds. This is one of Ohio’s longest running independent fairs — Albany celebrated its 125th fair in 2019.
Daily entry is $7 per person (3 years and older). A weeklong “season” pass is available for $17, as is a membership ticket (needed for those exhibiting items).
Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. Here is the schedule:
Wednesday Sept. 8
Noon – 4:00 p.m.
Baked Good Entries Due (Junior & Senior Divisions)
All Non-Perishable Entries Due (Junior & Senior Divisions)
(Non-perishable items will also be accepted on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 5:00pm – 8:00 pm.)
5:00 p.m.
Judging: Agriculture Products, Art, Baked Goods, Canned Goods, Fruits, Horticulture Products, Sewing, & Wood Projects, etc.
6:00 p.m.
Alexander Band Concert (Stage)
Announcement of Ambassadors (Stage) – following Band Concert
7:00 p.m.
Baked Goods Auction (Junior & Senior Divisions) (Livestock Barn)
Monster Trucks (Pulling Track)
Zero-Turn Mower Races (Pulling Track) – following Monster Trucks
8:00 p.m.
Poultry & Rabbits (no large animals) must be in place
8:30 p.m.
Monster Trucks (Pulling Track)
Thursday, Sept. 9
Noon – 8:00 p.m.
All Livestock must be in place
6:00 p.m.
Poultry & Rabbit Judging (Alexander School District) (Livestock Barn)
7:00 p.m.
Truck & Tractor Pull (Pulling Track)
Tami D and Moonville Mustang (Stage)
Friday, Sept. 10
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Demolition Derby Inspection
5:30 p.m.
Power Wheels Derby (Pulling Track)
6:00 p.m.
Lawnmower Derby (Pulling Track)
7:00 p.m.
Demolition Derby (Pulling Track)
Stringed Instrument Contest (Stage)
Saturday, Sept. 11
8:00 a.m.
Dairy Show, Followed by the Swine, Sheep, Meat Goat, Dairy Goat & Beef
(Alexander School District) (Livestock Barn)
8:00 a.m.
Garden Tractor Pull Weigh-In
9:00 a.m.
Youth Garden Tractor Pull (Pulling Track)
6:00 p.m.
Tractor & Truck Pull (Pulling Track)
7:00 p.m.
Jess Kellie Adams (Stage)
Sunday, Sept. 12
9:00 a.m.
Horse Show (Horse Arena)
12:00 p.m.
Parade through Town
Floats — $100, $75, $50, $25, $20
Color Guard & Alexander Marching Band
Introduction of Visiting Royalty & Reception Following Parade
FUN DAY – Alexander FFA (Stage) — Following the Parade
2:30 p.m.
Pedal Tractor Pull Weigh-In (Alexander School District)
3:00 p.m.
Pedal Tractor Pull (Livestock Barn)
4:00 p.m.
Prize Drawing – MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN (Livestock Barn)
