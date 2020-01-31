POMEROY – An Albany man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late in the evening on Wednesday, Jan. 29 on SR 143 in Meigs County.
Byron Bolin, 46 of Albany, was traveling westbound on SR 143, near milepost 15 in Meigs County in a 2006 Chevrolet 2500. According to police reports at 11:55 p.m., Bolin's vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway and violently struck a nearby tree, killing Bolin.
The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the accident. It was determined that Bolin was wearing his safety belt at the time of the accident. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Bolin was transported directly to Bigony Jordan Funeral Home.
