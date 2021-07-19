An Albany man died early Friday morning in a motorcycle crash, after he failed to negotiate a turn on Radford Road.
Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that took the life of Brendon James Ray Birchfield Gall, 29, of Albany, a release said.
The crash occurred the early morning hours on Friday, July 16, according to the release.
Gall had been traveling southbound on CR-19 (Radford Road) near Edria Lane riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a release said. He failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road striking several trees before coming to rest.
Mr. Gall was pronounced dead on arrival by a representative of the Athens County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation and awaits toxicology reports, Sgt. Chris Goss of the OHSP said.
Calling hours for family and friends will be Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, family members shared on Facebook.
