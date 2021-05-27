An Albany man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to felonies resulting from a 2020 high-speed police chase, a release said.
Kyle Jackson, 34, of Albany, was sentenced in Athens County Common Pleas Court
Tuesday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony stemming from a police pursuit in January 2020, a release said.
According to an Albany Police Department report from Jan. 24, 2020, Officer Richard Hixson was alerted shortly before 11 a.m. to the possible location of a wanted individual in a car in the area, the release said.
Hixson located the vehicle on Washington Road and the car, driven by Jackson, started to speed up. The officer moved to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Depot Street and State Street, but the car accelerated further in response.
Other law enforcement agencies were alerted to the pursuit as the vehicle headed toward Meigs County on State Route 681, the release said. The car driven by Jackson maintained speeds between 60-70 mph, traversed both lanes of traffic through curves and nearly lost control on multiple occasions.
The pursuit continued through several backroads until reaching an area near Kingsbury Road, according to the release. Jackson crashed his car into a roadside ditch on an embankment. He then followed directions of a State Highway Patrol trooper and was arrested. A passenger, Angela Carsey, was also taken into custody at the time for a separate nationwide arrest warrant.
Jackson pleaded guilty in front of Judge Patrick Lang to a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. Lang sentenced him to three years in prison and ordered a three year driver’s license suspension, the release said.
Jackson must report to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on July 1 for transport to the State Penal System. Upon his release, Jackson may be subject to three years of post-release control.
