The Albany Planning Commission will host a kickoff meeting to start the village's Comprehensive Plan.
Anyone interested can attend the meeting on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton St., Albany, Ohio
