ALBANY — The status of the Albany Police Department is in doubt, though local officials hope the passage of an upcoming levy will help stabilize the department headed into 2020.
Police Chief Robert Deardorff recently stepped down from the position.
The department has operated with two paid officers, with Chief Deardorff working 15 hours per week and Sgt. Kyle Calendine working 30 hours per week.
There is also an unpaid auxiliary officer who patrols the village with a canine unit.
A replacement chief has not yet been named.
The result of the impending levy will play a factor in how village officials will approach police protection going forward.
Albany currently has two levies on the books: one for 1.5 mills and another for 0.5 mills. Both get renewed on an alternating basis.
The latter of the two levies is up again in this November’s General Election, though the millage is being raised to 1.5 like its counterpart.
If approved, it would be in effect for five years. Neal Reynolds, president of Albany Village Council, discussed the levy with local residents at a candidates forum held Monday evening.
Reynolds said the new 1.5-mill levy, if passed, would raise about $18,500 per year for police protection. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $52.50 per year.
Reynolds added that a pair of 1.5-mill levies in place would provide a combined $37,000 per year to APD to fund wages and equipment needs.
As mentioned, the department is currently staffed by two positions working 30 and 15 hours per week, respectively. Reynolds and Mayor Tim Kirkendall both said Wednesday the goal would be — if the levy passes — to increase this to 30 hours worked by both positions.
In the meantime, the village is tasked with hiring a new chief. It is the mayor’s duty to hire a chief, though Reynolds said the mayor has traditionally worked with members of Council to determine a quality candidate.
