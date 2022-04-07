Editors note: In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, The Athens Messenger wants to shed some light on services that are available in the area for parents of autistic children. New Story Schools is just one example of a facility that serves the autistic community.
ALBANY – Unlike many traditional private charter schools, New Story Schools offers a staff and lesson plans that are specifically tailored for children and teens who have been diagnosed with autism.
Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, Principal Zackary Scowden described the school as one that “offers both the educational services and everyday life skills instruction that children/teens with autism need to succeed both in and out of the classroom.”
WebMD defines “autism” as “a complicated condition that includes problems with communication and behavior.” Also know as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), this condition is most often characterized by an inability to express oneself, or understand what those around them are thinking and feeling.
Formerly known as the Haugland Learning Center, New Story Schools is designed to serve special needs students grades K-12. Some of the services they offer include, Verbal Behavior Assessment, Placement Programming, Transition Readiness, Assessment of Basic Language and Learning Skills and Applied Behavior Analysis.
According to their official webpage, New Story Schools takes a more comprehensive approach to educating special needs students. Specifically, their curriculum has been geared to prepare autistic students to overcome any challenges or obstacles they might face throughout their lives.
First established in 1997, NSS originated as a partnership between special education schools located in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Their objective was to create an environment where professionals, educators, family members, and school districts could collaborate and create special education programs that could accommodate a wide range of students with autism.
Currently, New Story Schools has establishments in New Jersey, Ohio Pennsylvania and Virginia. Along with their location in Albany, NSS has sites in Columbus, Sandusky, Independence and Lancaster, Ohio.
Scowden fully comprehends the struggles parents of autistic children must face when it comes to finding just the right school for their child. In response, he advises them to do their research, find out all they can about options in their area and pay special attention to each school’s enrollment process.
The enrollment process at New Story Schools can take up to one month. However, Scowden noted that during the summer the process of evaluating prospective students can be considerably shorter.
He added that more information about New Story Schools enrollment process can be found by visiting https://newstoryschools.com/about-us/enrollment-process.
Parents needing information regarding scholarships for their children are advised to visit the Ohio Department of Education’s Autism website located at education.ohio.gov/autism.
Scowden described the atmosphere at the school as “a place where both teachers and students learn how to grow together.”
For more information about the Albany branch of New Story Schools, call (614) 602-6485.
