The Village of Albany has leveled a civil suit in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas against a local distributor of Red Bull and other beverages for not installing landscaping that would screen the distribution warehouse in the village from the neighboring residential lots.
The 10,000 square foot facility, located on Carpenter Road on a 7-acre property that was rezoned from agricultural use to a B-2 business zone. Construction of the building was announced in October 2018.
According to the civil suit, which was filed Thursday, Sept. 3, administrators of the village have a few issues with the beverage company. One issue is that the company is not legally a “corporate” or “organizational entity” in the state of Ohio, which resulted in the re-zoning of the Carpenter Road property. However, the larger issue the village sees is that despite having held public hearings to ensure residents were pleased with their new neighbor, certain conditions have not yet been met.
The village maintains that the warehouse, owned and operated by Dixie Beverage West, should be hidden by a permanent earth and landscaping screen, and that the lighting for the warehouse should not be “annoying to nor offensive” to neighbors.
“Neighboring property owners in an adjacent residential zone have complained to the Village of Albany about lack of earth and landscaping barrier, and the extreme lighting broadcast from the building located on the real property into the neighboring residential properties,” the village states in its civil complaint. “The ... Village of Albany has repeatedly and patiently advised (the warehouse owners) of its obligations, and has repeatedly provided notice of the zoning violations with continue on the real property.”
No response has yet to be filed in the case.
