ALBANY – A new projector at the high school, new procedures and use of the weight room were all discussed at length during Wednesday’s Alexander Board of Education meeting.
At the beginning of the meeting the board announced that they would be implementing a new permanent agenda item. Per the suggestion of the Ohio School Board Association, Alexander School Board meetings will now have two public participation periods.
The first being after the Pledge of Allegiance will allow public comment on any agenda item. The second will be at the end of the meeting, which will allow for public comment on anything brought up during the meeting.
An item on the list of recommendations by Supt. Lindy Douglas was approval of the ARC Use Agreement presented to board members. The agreement detailed use of the weight room at the Alexander Recreation Center (ARC). Though the ARC is still under construction, the weight room is open and available to students accompanied by a coach or staff member. The proposed agreement would open the weight room up to use by the general public.
“Our goal is to have the weight room, and the ARC at some point, open to the public at certain hours,” Douglas said, going on to say that they have consulted with out school district with similar field houses, to evaluate how public access is best handled.
Currently members of the Albany community frequently use the school grounds for exercise purposes. The track are both commonly utilized, as is the interior of the school building, which is a popular place to walk laps.
The current agreement is that if a member of the public wishes to use the weight room they must meet with either the athletic director or Douglas to sign an agreement of proper facility use. Users are then issued a key guard that works for the weight room door only during the allotted hours. Currently five community members make use of the weight room, and there is no charge.
Douglas explained that other school districts will allow public use of weight rooms either before or after school. Those with access to Alexander’s weight room can access it from 4-6 a.m. and 6-11 p.m.
“The 4-6 a.m., we’ve had a lot of interest coming for your local police departments. They like to work out before they go in for their shifts,” Douglas said.
“My worry is that without supervision we are hoping ourselves up to liability issues,” Board Member Blake Regan said. Regan pointed out that users would sign an agreement, but without a staff member working in the weight room, what stops users from bringing in people who haven’t sign the agreement?
“We are banking on hope that nothing happens, and hope is the weakest physical force in the universe,” Board Member Joshua Collins said in support of looking into more options for security.
Regan purposed that a committee be formed by board members, staff members and members of the community, in order to figure out the best way forward with the issue.
The board decided enter into the agreement with the current users, while not accepting new users until the ARC is completed. Until that time, the board will work towards forming a committee to look into the issue.
The board also discussed the idea of purchasing a new projector for the gymnasium. Alexander Schools Technology Coordinator Mark Rice told the board that the current projector is out of date, and will not be viable for much longer. A new projector with a needed new screen is estimated to be around $25,000.
The board agreed to look into different options for projectors before making a final decision.
