Alexander Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration May 4-5.
Registration will be held from 8-10 a.m. May 4 for children whose last names begin with the letters A through F, and 10 a.m. to noon for children whose last names begin with the letters G through L. Registration will be held from 8-10 a.m. May 5 for children whose last names begin with M through R, and 10 a.m. to noon for children whose last names begin with the letters S through Z.
The child being registered must be present at the time of registration.
Children entering kindergarten in the fall must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2023.
An official birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, and custody papers (if applicable) are required for registration. The birth certificate must be from the health department or state. We cannot accept birth records given to you by the hospital.
Immunizations required are:
5 DPT (if 4th dose was given prior to 4th birthday)
4 Polio (last dose must be received after 4th birthday)
2 MMR (after 1st birthday and at least 1 month later or certification from a doctor stating that the child has had the disease)
2 Varicella (chickenpox) (on or after 1st birthday or certification from a doctor stating that the child has had the disease)
3 Hepatitis B (a tine test is also recommended)
Under Ohio Revised Code, all children must complete a year of kindergarten and should be registered at this time. All children attending preschool, who are kindergarten age, must be registered and must attend. All documents are required at registration, even if the child is currently attending preschool.
Reservations do not have to be made. For information, call (740) 698-8831.
