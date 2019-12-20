ALBANY — It’s no secret that schools are doing more than just teaching children reading, writing and arithmetic. Nowadays, schools are also providing lunch, before and after school care, and now, breakfast.
The free breakfast program had started at Alexander Local Schools as a pilot program that allowed students to opt-out. That was a year ago — now, the program has been revisited during the Dec. 18 board meeting.
One teacher in the audience noted that she did think the breakfast program is a good idea, but was concerned about how healthy the breakfasts may be. She also was concerned about how strict the rules had been — students who want to eat one day and not the next had not been allowed previously.
A survey was conducted among the students in the elementary and high school to see how they were reacting to the breakfasts. One question on the survey asked students if they would eat breakfast if they had to pay for it, and Supt. Lindy Douglas said 75 percent of responses indicated they would not.
Douglas also looked up some statistics to see if those had been impacted by the free breakfast program. She found that behavior reports in the elementary were down from 437 from the beginning of school through winter break last year to 260 reports for the same time frame this year. It also changed the number of students receiving those behavior reports — from 145 down to 88.
In the high school, there was not a huge change in behavior reports. Attendance is up slightly in the elementary, and tardy reports dropped in both the elementary and high school.
“They’re getting to school for some reason, maybe it’s because they want to eat,” Douglas said.
A discussion on menus was held, with concerns about pricing also included. Treasurer Aaron Schirm noted that the cost has not gone down, but the menu has changed. He said that if the menu was changed to help cut costs, that did not work, but it was possibly changed to allow the cafeteria to serve more meals and offset labor costs.
Currently, the high school cafeteria is not set up to serve hot meals. However, the school has received a $5,000 grant that could go to help fix that.
Ultimately, the board voted to continue the free breakfast program as-is through the end of the school year. Separately, the board voted to include hot meals and proteins for one day a week.
