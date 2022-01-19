NEW MARSHFIELD — Eli Gallagher, a freshman at Alexander High School, combined two of his passions to create a project for himself and others to enjoy. With help from his classmates and teacher, he built a wooden skateboard ramp in shop class and has plans to share it with his friends and neighbors.
The ramp ultimately reached 24 feet in length, 8 feet in width and 3.5 feet in height and is currently set up in the Gallagher’s backyard. The entire construction can be broken down into three separate pieces to make transportation easier.
After being exposed to the sport by his friend, AJ, it quickly became a passion for the young man. His mother, Cassandra Gallagher, began taking him to the Athens Skate Park where he had much more room to practice and hone his skills. Her other children tag along on these trips and feel right at home among the older, more experienced skaters.
“It’s been really fun to watch,” she said. “The skating community as a whole, the people that have been doing it for a long time get really excited when new people come along and they will give pointers and they’re really patient and they’ll answer questions. They’re just happy to see somebody out there doing it.”
Eli Gallagher has always enjoyed working with wood and building things, according to his mother. After taking a shop class at the high school, he was able to start exploring that interest even deeper. One day, while brainstorming project ideas, he thought to combine his shop skills with his skateboarding interest.
When his student came to him with the idea to build the ramp, construction technologies teacher Nathan Schaller enthusiastically supported the project. As the pieces began to come together, the project became almost a class-wide effort as more and more of his fellow classmates offered help and support. David Carbaugh and Christipher Coen, both high school juniors, assisted the most according to Eli Gallagher.
“David did all the heavy lifting, with carrying the big sheets of wood everywhere and Chris, he helped me with measurements, drilling, putting in screws and stuff like that,” he said. “I would not have gotten it done as fast as I did if it wasn’t for those two.”
For Eli Gallagher, part of what drives his passion for skateboarding is the gratification that comes from landing a trick after working towards perfecting it. One of his goals is to master is the Nollie Hardflip, a trick where the skater flicks down the front end of the board to lift the back end while the board flips under them so the back axel is now in the front.
While the ramp is completely constructed, it still needs decorating. Just like with its construction, Eli Gallagher wants to include others in the process.
“I’ve been thinking about putting clouds on it,” he said. “Or anybody that comes over there to skate or whatever can draw something on it.”
Cassandra Gallagher has seen her son’s self-confidence grow and his hesitation and fear of to trying new things fade, a change she links to skateboarding.
“Skateboarding is kind of like if you want to do something you’ve just gotta do it and trust yourself to be able to pull it off,” she said. “I always want my kids to follow their passions and to watch him be 15-years-old and be able to do that now, in a real kind of tangible way, it does mean a lot to me.”
Any kids considering picking up the sport, Eli Gallagher says he’d tell them not to hesitate, “I always see these little kids at the skatepark and I’m like, ‘Keep with it and you’ll be insane in a few years. you’ll fall in love with it.’ They’re (skateboarders) the coolest people you’ll ever meet.”
For Cassandra Gallagher, watching her son be accepted by the skating community and explore his interests has meant the world.
“I love all of the local people that go to the skatepark, they’re like my kids,” she said. “It’s just so refreshing because you’re so used to seeing people being grumpy and even like young kids being all punk or rude or disrespectful. And I think a lot of people expect that from skateboarders but some of these kids are the best kids I have ever met in my life.”
