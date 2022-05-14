ALBANY — The Alexander Board of Education passed a measure — by an unanimous vote Wednesday — to hire a new superintendent.
The measure that passed was to “Employ William Hampton as Superintendent of Schools, for a five-year term effective August 1, 2022, under the terms and conditions set forth in the Contract of Superintendent as presented to this Board, subject to confirmation of licensure and compliance with any procedures required by law to effectuate such employment with Alexander Local District Board of Education.”
This action ends a months-long process of dispute, debate and passionate speeches concerning the position of superintendent in the district.
The board last voted, March 25, to not renew the contract of superintendent Lindy Douglas, whose contract as superintendent expires July 31.
Community members on the Save Our School Facebook page were concerned over the length of the contract offered to somebody new, such as Hampton.
“First of all, he’s not new,” Alexander board president, Blake Regan said. “He’s been a superintendent for seven years. It was part of the agreement where he accepted a lower salary in exchange for more years in his contract.”
There is also a stipulation in the contract that Hampton will reside in the Alexander Local School District during his time as superintendent.
WTAP, the NBC affiliate in Parkersburg, W. Va., reported in February that Hampton received 78 percent of no confidence from teachers in the Marietta City School District.
Regan admitted that he knew of the report.
“I investigated that all, “ Regan said. “I called not only former employees, but former (Marietta School) board members to get the full scoop on that and talked to him (Hampton) about it.”
When asked if he was satisfied that there would not be similar feelings at Alexander, Regan answered, “Absolutely, that’s why he got a 5-0 vote.”
Hampton is a 28-year veteran of education. Hampton began his career tutoring special education students, at Kings Mills, near Cincinnati. He has served as a teacher and administrator in the Belpre City School District.
For the last 17 years, Hampton has been in the Marietta City School District. The last seven years as superintendent.
“I’m really excited to get started,” Hampton said. “I met a lot of really wonderful people tonight. They seem to be excited about next year, I am as well.”
Hampton, admittedly, said he has a lot to learn.
“There is a lot I need to learn about Alexander and how you do things,” Hampton said. “I’m going to come in, I’m going to try to listen and learn and move forward.”
