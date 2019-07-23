Alexander mascot

ALBANY — The Alexander Local School District is planning to upgrade its energy systems, which officials hope will lead to major savings.

The district is partnering with Dayton-based Energy Optimizers, USA to install new LED systems inside the elementary and junior/senior high school buildings, along the administrative offices building and transportation garage.

A news release announcing the partnership estimated Alexander will save more than $80,000 next year on utility costs. Energy Optimizers reported the new system will last longer and require fewer maintenance costs compared to the old system.

Funding for this project came from Alexander’s membership with META Solutions (Metropolitan Education Technology Association). META provides technology services to school districts throughout Ohio; all five school districts in Athens County are members.

META’s LED Lighting and Energy Savings Program will provide the funding for the project, which is offered through a purchasing partnership.

The savings come as Alexander Local Schools projects to have a budget deficit beginning in Fiscal Year 2021. The district’s five-year financial forecast, recently highlighted by The Messenger, predicts a $334,000 deficit that year.

In a news release, Supt. Lindy Douglas touted the new energy project and said LED lighting is associated with improved behavior and health, due to the light acting similarly to sunlight and considered to be easier on the eyes.

“At Alexander Local Schools we aim to be high achieving in all aspects of our operations, from academic performance to financial management,” Douglas said. “We believe that this investment in our buildings will pay dividends to our bottom line while directly supporting our evidence-based strategies to improve student outcomes and our overall school climate.”

