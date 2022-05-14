ALBANY — The Alexander Board of Education had a pair of items on the agenda at their regularly schedule meeting Wednesday evening that had to do with the improvements of the track and football facility.
Under the heading of ‘Superintendent’s Recommendations,” one matter was recommending the board to approve entering into a contract with Musco Sports Lighting for the retrofit of the stadium lighting.
“I’m conflicted on this item,” board president, Blake Regan said. “I’m not really sure the cost of the lighting is worth the benefit. I do understand it’s an upgrade to our lighting system.”
Regan was concerned that the cost outweighs the benefits whether it be financially or just through the students use.
Board member, Josh Collins asked if the track design was forcing the district the change the lighting.
“It’s not a forcement of needing new lighting, but, as we talked about the track project and we moved through it, if we’re making it now would be the time to upgrade the lighting system,” Superintendent Lindy Douglas answered. “The halogen lighting systems are a thing of the past. A lot of districts are retrofitting back to LED lighting. It was a suggestion, through the architects, that if we were making these improvements, now would be the time to improve the lighting.”
Douglas said it would be a “better, brighter lighting,” as well as being a green, energy conserving action. he added that another possible problem with the current lighting is finding replacement parts or repair services.
“The longer we wait, we all know the inflation is going up consistently, it will be more expensive down the road,” Douglas said.
Collins explained the cost for the new lighting system was $147,000 and the difference between a six-and eight-lane track is $250,000.
“If you had make to your choice, an eight lane (track) with the existing lighting or a six lane (track) with the upgraded lighting what would you do?” Collins asked.
“If you’re asking me,” Douglas answered, “My recommendation would be the eight-lane track and upgrade the lighting. That is what would be best for the district at this time.”
When asked if she had to choose between the two, Douglas said she would choose the eight-lane track.
The motion to enter into the contract failed by a 3-2 vote with Regan, Collins and fellow board member, Lucy Juedes, voting against the recommendation.
The board did approve entering into a contract with Dant Clayton to add additional seating to the home side of the football field by a 5-0 vote.
