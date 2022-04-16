ALBANY — The Alexander Board of Education heard from proponents to expand its current six-lane to track to eight lanes.
Even though most schools do have eight-lane tracks some schools, such as Trimble, due to mostly space constraints, still do have six lane-tracks.
Alexander track coach, Nate Schaller, spoke to the board, Wednesday evening, at its regularly scheduled meeting.
“We have a six-lane track and the sub structure has delaminated. It’s separated apart, some parts of it have failed altogether. It’s been patched several times and is really completely past its capacity,” Schaller said. “It slopes the wrong way. It slopes to the outside, it should slope to the inside.”
Schaller also explained how water from the football field (that the track surrounds) also collects on the track on and the elevation changes of the running surface are not uniform.
“For the 100-meter dash you are running 12 to 13 inches uphill, which is not helpful,” Schaller said. “The elevation is not consistent from one side (of the track) to the other, in pretty much any part.”
Schaller also said there are drainage issues, the need for safe long jump pit and pole vault, which the school currently does not have.
“We propose an eight-lane track,” Schaller said. “We have tried to stay away from the electric on the north end and we’ve basically tried to minimize cost all the way through.”
Schaller states the proposal stays away from the bleachers, light poles, concessions can stay (with alterations), but Schaller says the flag pole would have to be removed and relocated.
Minimal work would be done to the grass playing field, according to Schaller. The existing track, high jump, and long pits would be removed.
Schaller had quotes for the difference types of surfaces that could be used. The permeable system was quoted at $206,000 and a “sandwich” system was quoted at $324,000.
“So quite a bit more up front cost with the sandwich system, but the cost to maintain is better of the sandwich system,” Schaller said.
According to Schaller, the architect estimated the difference in cost between a six-lane track and an eight-lane track is $250,000.
“We are now the only school in TVC that can’t host a track meet,” Schaller said. “We can’t host here, whatsoever, we don’t have pole vault.”
Schaller then asked the board “some kind of commitment.”
“We need to improve the track and I look at the track as a capital improvement and I look at strategically,” board member Lucy Juedes said. “We’ll see how I vote in the summer, but that’s what I can give you right now.”
“I’m confused in what kind of support you’re looking for,” board president Blake Regan said. “I think the board has shown its support by hiring the architecture firm to look at this it and we see it as a need. So I am confused what type of support are you looking for tonight?”
“What are willing to do,” Schaller answered.
“Address the need and figure where that need changes to a want,” Regan said. “We need to address the need.”
“There is no part of this that’s a want,” Schaller answered.
“An eight-lane versus a six-lane is a want,” Regan said. “The question is the difference in the money amount. Can we justify that at the end of the day?”
“I support redoing the track,” Regan said. “I support that it is a need of this district to redo the track and make it useable and safe and serves more than athletics and you have my full support on that.”
Regan said he needs to able to justify why an eight-lane track (over a six-lane track) meets the need. “When I need to stand up there and say I need a levy and somebody says you wasted $250,000 on an eight-lane track for that one event you hold a year. I need to able to say this is why.
“You have my full support, this is a need,” Regan said.
