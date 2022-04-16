ALBANY — The Alexander School Board heard kind words from a community member who supported the board and their controversial decision to not renew superintendent Lindy Douglas’ contract to that position
On Wednesday evening during their regularly scheduled meeting, the board heard from the resident who voiced her support for the decision to move on with their search for a new superintendent.
Stacy Bigony, a mother of two children in the district and substitute teacher addressed the board and indicated that she was drafted by a number of parents to speak for them.
“I see the best in this school and I enjoy so much of what I do here,” Bigony said. “I understand the culture and the way of life that has been a parent in the last few months, but when the culture is important than my children, I draw the line. And like many, we feel it is enough.”
“Threats of litigation, unrealistic demands of the school and blatant disrespect of elected school board members has worn on everybody,” Bigony said.
“I know very little about sports, so when the analogy is used pulling the coach when the team is winning makes me confused, because we haven’t always been winning and the coach hasn’t always been pulled for someone different,” Bigony said.” I think we can completely pass a levy with new coach (superintendent), in fact I think it’s a very real possibility.”
“It’s difficult for me and many others, in our community to think a personal vendetta be carried out, over years, putting all children kids in precarious positions at certain points,” Bigony said. “It just doesn’t add up. What does add up,” she continued, “is thoughtful, meticulous, examination of our administration.”
Bigony said she believes trust is what builds a school and trust is what dictates the way we operate.
“I feel like we have elected intelligent, conscientiousness members of our community to make really tough to make tough decisions,” Bigony said. “it’s fairness across board that we truly want.”
“I am in support of new superintendent. I’m in support of new perspective and new eyes,” Bigony said. “I speak on behalf of many parents tonight, to the candidate who is chosen as superintendent you will be met with support. That is evident by an entirely new (elected) school board.”
“We are ready for a new mind set,” Bigioy said.
Over the past couple of months, many supporters of Douglas have made their feelings be known at several Alexander School Board meetings. At the March 25 meeting of the board the board voted 2-3 to offer a two-year year contract to Douglas as superintendent.
At the conclusion of that meeting a note signed by “the Alexander community” was hand delivered to three board members: board president Blake Regan, Josh Collins and Lucy Jeudes. The letter asked for their resignation and threatened legal action if the resignations were not turn by April 1. So far no legal action has been taken.
Prior to the regularly scheduled meeting, there was a special meeting — which went into executive session — held to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or official.
No action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.