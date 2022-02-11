The Alexander Local Board of Education voted 3-2 to end Lindy Douglas’s tenure as the district’s superintendent at a raucous and frequently interrupted Wednesday meeting attended by about 80 community members.
“We’ve done some wonderful things over the past eight years,” Douglas told The Athens Messenger after the meeting. “I will move forward in some way and do what’s best for kids of Appalachia and southeastern Ohio, and we’ll see where I end up.”
The board approved an agreement to transition Douglas to a newly created position, director of special programs, after her current term as superintendent ends on July 31. Board Member Jay Barnes said the agreement was reached in light of Douglas’s continuing contract as a teacher.
Douglas’s salary will be set at just over $101,000 per year. According to board documents, the responsibilities of the position largely revolve around a school wellness initiative Douglas has spearheaded as superintendent.
Douglas told the Messenger she will accept the position “for now, and I’ll wait and see what happens in the future.”
The board will work with the Ohio School Boards Association to conduct a search for a new superintendent.
Douglas attended and graduated from the Alexander Local School District and obtained a masters degree in educational administration from Ohio University. She served as curriculum director at the Nelsonville-York City School District prior to starting as the Alexander superintendent in 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile.
The vote
Board Members Blake Regan, Lucy Juedes and Josh Collins voted in favor of the transition agreement, while Barnes and Member Aaron Ramsey voted against.
Collins said, “The compromise that we have found is a good one,” referring to the transition agreement.
Regan said the new position “uses her strengths in the best interest of our district and has the opportunity to generate more funds for our district as opposed to costs.”
As at last month’s meeting, Regan, Juedes and Collins declined to provide further public explanation for their moves to oust Douglas.
All three referenced past board evaluations, however, with Collins directing anyone looking for further explanation to request public records of Douglas’s evaluations, completed by individual board members.
The board’s most recent collective evaluations largely lacked clear complaints against Douglas, with the exception of 2020’s evaluation, which included three objections to her performance.
By press time, the Messenger had not yet received a reply to a public records request for individual members’ evaluations, with a district representative citing the need to consult legal counsel before providing the records.
Douglas told the Messenger that board members’ complaints with her leadership boil down to “a lack of priority and vision that we’re here for the kids.”
Ramsey and Barnes detailed their opposition to the transition.
“I want somebody who gets results and performs for us,” Ramsey said. “I want somebody who’s committed to our community, somebody who’s plugged in. And from what I see, we have that.”
Ramsey cited the district’s graduation rates, performance on state report cards and the college graduation rates of the district’s students.
“We should be appreciative of what we’ve got,” Ramsey said, adding that the board was “rolling the dice” by removing Douglas. “With the results that we have, why spend more money on it?”
Barnes said, “This issue is going to harm the district long term.” He suggested the move would alienate financial supporters of the district.
Barnes proposed an alternative motion to renew Douglas’s contract, which was met with applause, cheers and a partial standing ovation from audience members.
The motion was voted down 3-2, with Ramsey joining Barnes to vote in favor, and Regan, Juedes and Collins united in opposition.
The public weighs in
Audience members frequently interrupted board discussions through comments and questions called from their seats in the cafeteria.
The board eventually voted to allow audience comments on each agenda item after a heated exchange between Regan and Bradd Jeffers, a former coach and administrator within the district who attempted to speak at the microphone over Regan’s objections.
Transparency
A central concern expressed by audience members was the lack of clear explanation provided by the board.
Republican candidate for Athens County Commissioner Alex Burcher kicked off the meeting during the initially slated comment period, posing a number of questions to the board and receiving no reply.
“What do you guys expect out of a superintendent? What are the qualifications of a superintendent?” Burcher said. “Are you doing this in the best interest of the children?”
Burcher described the board’s actions as arising from a “personal vendetta” and said, “If I’m elected, I expect you to hold me accountable.”
Burcher added that although he is “somewhat biased against school districts,” he took a tour of the school which he said “opened his eyes” to what teachers, bus drivers, kitchen staff and others at the school do for their students.
Attendee Sharon Ball said, “You have an obligation to provide a transparent process. This is a public school, it’s not private, let’s stop acting like it’s private.”
An audience member who identified herself as a school board member at a neighboring district said, “As one board member to another, I’m disappointed in you guys… You’re too big of a coward to give an answer.”
The only person in the audience who spoke in support of the board decision, a former teacher within the district, said opposition to Douglas arose from “direct experience.”
However, the audience member added, “I prefer not to tell my direct experience because I think it would have a negative effect and doesn’t have to be shared as public information.”
Collins addressed the concern of transparency, saying, “Part of the reason you can’t get an answer is we can’t say,” referencing the confidentiality of board matters discussed in executive sessions.
Juedes said she and other board members who voted to oust Douglas were clear about their positions during their election campaigns, and specifically discussed Collins’s recent reelection in 2021.
In response, one audience member called from the floor, “You might as well shut up, because you don’t have a clue.”
In their campaigns for the board, Juedes and Regan were both critical of Douglas over the construction of the new Alexander Recreation Center.
Matt Boivin said he originally supported Board Members Juedes and Regan, but felt he’d been misled.
“I find out that you aren’t here for the kids,” Boivin said. “You can’t be. You’re wanting to bring in someone from out of town. Lindy knows this district.”
Boivin then ‘returned’ Regan’s campaign T-shirt, dropping it on the floor in front of the board members.
Division
Multiple attendees expressed concern about the long term impact and divisiveness of the board’s move to oust Douglas.
Sally Ball said, “People are not going to vote for a levy, are not going to stand with this school system, if we let Lindy go.”
One attendee suggested a vote of no confidence in the board members who voted to remove Douglas.
Tax dollars
Another concern frequently voiced by community members at the meeting was the tax dollars needed to fund Douglas’s new position and search for a new superintendent.
Steve Goodin said, “You’re creating a position. You’re wasting money. You’re gonna use my money to do a search when we’ve already got somebody.”
Barnes echoed these concerns, estimating that the total cost of the transition, including the salary for Douglas’s position, would cost $375,000 over three years, with additional funds needed for the superintendent search.
Regan said the new position was a good use of funds because “We are going to have to hire Ms. Douglas… in one way or another.” He added that the new position utilizes Douglas’s skillset and said the position will help the district in a fundraising capacity.
COVID
Collins partially justified the decision to remove Douglas as superintendent based on the district’s most recent state report card, which showed lower scores than in the past.
In one of very few comments during the meeting, Douglas said, “Everybody’s scores went down except those that stayed in school five days a week.”
An audience member shouted, “These three board members didn’t let our students come to school,” referring to the board members who voted to oust Douglas.
During this portion of the discussion, one audience member also heckled Regan for wearing a mask at the meeting.
Regan said he had a “house full of COVID” and was wearing a mask out of respect for other attendees.
Replacement
Several members of the public expressed concern about who will be brought in to replace Douglas.
“We are different down here, and if you bring someone in from the outside, they will not understand our kids and how we live,” Karin Bright said. “We do not need somebody come in to save southeast Ohio.”
Some voiced concern as to whether the district would be able to find a new superintendent at all.
Sally Ball, who taught in the district for many years beginning in 1966, said her concerns is that the district will end up in the same position as the Wellston City School District in Jackson County, which has been operating with an interim superintendent since the previous superintendent retired in November 2021.
Ball added, “I don’t know that you’re gonna find someone to come to southeast Ohio with the reputation of this board, for a lower salary” than the candidate could get in a different part of the state.
Collins said the Ohio School Boards Association informed the board that it will help the district secure an interim superintendent should the board fail to find a replacement by the end of Douglas’s contract.
OSBA Director of Board and Management Services Cheryl Ryan told the Messenger that superintendent searches rarely fail.
“Most often, board members are able to find consensus support for their top candidate and to come to contract terms fairly quickly with that candidate,” Ryan said in an email. “In the rare event that a board is not able to agree on one of the search applicants, OSBA will repeat the search at no cost to the district outside of expenses such as facilitator mileage.”
Ryan said OSBA holds focus groups within the school community to gather information that helps the organization recruit individuals “who have the experience and leadership skills the board and community hope for.”
