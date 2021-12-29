ALBANY — At this month’s Board of Education meeting, the Alexander Local School District adopted a policy that allows the superintendent to set mask requirements based on COVID rates within the district.
“This is a more flexible approach which allows masking changes as we move through the school year,” Superintendent Lindy Douglas said in an email.
The board adopted the new mask policy unanimously at a Dec. 13 meeting. The district’s announcement said the new policy “is more closely aligned with actual COVID infection rates in our county and the case rate in our school.”
According to the announcement, the district will return to school in 2022 with the strictest mask policy, a ‘level three,’ based on the current COVID infection rate in the county and case rate within the district. The level three policy requires full masking.
This aligns with the advice of the Athens City-County Health Department.
“The omicron variant is causing lots of disease in Athens County, so for now masking all over the county is advised in the school systems,” said the health department’s Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. James Gaskell
The district’s previous policy, adopted in September, required full masking regardless of current case trends.
“The masking plan from September is pretty much verbatim level three,” Douglas said at the Dec. 13 board meeting. “It’s what we are currently doing right now.”
Under the new policy, the superintendent is authorized to transition to level three when the health department reports high levels of positive COVID-19 cases “causing strain on the medical system” or when 4% of students test positive for COVID.
After the district transitions to level three, the policy requires level three mask rules to remain in effect for at least 30 days. Under level three rules, all students, staff and visitors must mask in school buildings during the school day, with athletes required to mask while not on courts and mats and all students required to masks during other extracurricular activities.
If between 2 and 4% of students test positive for COVID, the superintendent may transition the district to level two. The level two rules require staff to wear masks at all times and students to wear masks when not in classroom-assigned seats — for instance, when working in small groups or traveling through the school building.
Under level one rules, which may go into effect when the districts sees less than 2% of students positive for COVID, the policy allows for optional masking, except on school transportation where masks are required by federal law.
“Parents and students always have the option to remain masked up while we are on level one,” said Douglas in an email. “All levels allow everyone to continue to use COVID-19 mitigation strategies.”
At all levels, masking remains recommended by the district, according to the policy.
Gaskell said he spoke with Douglas about the new policy.
“I told her I thought it was a reasonable approach, depending upon incidence of disease,” Gaskell said.
Community members shared a range of reactions to the new policy on the district’s Facebook page.
Facebook user Bridget Weigly Moore said, “Thank you for continuing to follow the science and adopting a policy that allows you to respond to current and local conditions. Masking has clearly helped to reduce COVID cases and quarantines in the school this fall, enabling students to continue in-person learning.”
Others said the new policy does not go far enough.
Facebook user Shane Anthony said, “Forcing your will on others does nothing but create more division. It’s time to move on and let people protect themselves as they wish.”
The new policy requires that the superintendent consult the board president and local health department before changing mask requirements to level two or level three.
Most other school districts in Athens County continue to require masking during the school day. However, Trimble Local School dropped its mask mandate on Dec. 15.
