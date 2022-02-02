Masks have been optional in Alexander Local School District buildings this week, against the advice of the Athens City-County Health Department but in accordance with the policy adopted by the district last month.
Superintendent Lindy Douglas said that as of Tuesday, Feb. 1, there were seven confirmed COVID-19 cases among the district’s students, well below the threshold that would be required to trigger stricter levels of masking.
Additionally, Douglas said the change to ‘level one’ masking was appropriate given the minimal strain currently faced by the county’s hospital systems.
Under level one masking, the district’s policy, adopted unanimously at the December Board of Education meeting, recommends but does not require that students wear masks in school buildings.
The policy states the district may transition to level two, a partial mask requirement, when 2% of students test positive, and level three, a full mask requirement, when 4% of students test positive or the health department reports high levels of COVID-19 cases in the county “causing stress on medical systems.”
Under the policy, when the district moves to level three, that level remains in place for 30 days before the district reevaluates. The district was under a level three mask requirement after returning to school in the new year.
Douglas is required by the policy to consult the board president and health department when transitioning mask requirements.
Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. James Gaskell said when Douglas consulting him about the change to level one, he “advised that they should continue masking through February.”
“I would’ve been happier if Alexander had waited a few more weeks until the numbers were lower, but they have the authority to move ahead,” Gaskell said. “We have fairly high numbers in the county, but I wouldn’t say it’s causing a lot of stress, because the hospital is not full and there are certainly beds available in the hospital. They have had low numbers at Alexander so they’re gonna move ahead with that in mind and see what happens.”
Gaskell said he has advised that all the districts mandate masks in schools through February in part because it is “such an easy thing to do.”
“It’s relatively inexpensive and very effective and certainly safe,” Gaskell said. “So we’re still advocating masking for all the school systems.”
Gaskell was consulted about the Alexander district’s tiered masking policy and previously said the district’s approach was “reasonable… depending upon incidence of disease.”
Masks are also optional for students in the Trimble district.
